Louisville Mayor overshadowed by protesters at press conference: video

It appears that no one had the back of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer during a press conference on Friday.

In making an announcement on a city housing project, the mayor's speech was interrupted by protesters who appeared behind him and drowned him with chants of "Fire! Fire! Gentrifier!" While holding up a large banner.

Other signs referred to the Black Lives Matter movement, and protesters also commented on the fatal March 13 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, which has rocked the largest city in Kentucky, the Courier Journal of Louisville reported.

LOUISVILLE POLICE OFFICERS WALK WITH THE MAYOR AS A FORM OF PROTEST, CLAIMING RESPECT

The video of Fischer's press conference was posted on social media, showing the mayor talking to protesters and then sneaking away as protesters took control.

Another video showed some protesters following Fischer to his vehicle and singing, and placing posters on the front window of the vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Later, a mayoral spokeswoman said Fischer was in the city's Portland neighborhood to announce a $ 2.9 million investment in affordable housing. He added that he supports the public's rights to participate in peaceful protests.

"The Mayor has consistently defended and endorsed peaceful protests at the impact of systemic racism, and remains committed to restoring public confidence in continued efforts to address racial inequalities that have plagued our city and our nation for far too long," he said. spokeswoman Jean Porter told the Courier Journal.

Fischer, 62, a Democrat, has been Mayor of Louisville since January 2011.

In June, dozens of city police officers left Fischer in protest, and a police union official said later that officers felt "disrespect" as they worked to maintain law and order amid numerous riots and protests in the last weeks.