Louisville Mayor to be investigated for handling protesters and Breonna Taylor case

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) of the Louisville Metro Council submitted an order Monday to officially open an investigation "into the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration," according to a city news release.

Although it has not yet happened and there is no timeline for completing the investigation, the GOA plans to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Department chief Steve Conrad and current chief Robert Schroeder as part of its investigation, according to the statement.

CNN has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down his apartment door while executing a nightly arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Last month, David "Yaya" McAtee was shot to death as a police officer, and the Kentucky National Guard dispersed a large crowd.