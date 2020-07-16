Louisville Mayor to be investigated for handling protesters and Breonna Taylor case

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) of the Louisville Metro Council submitted an order Monday to officially open an investigation "into the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration," according to a city news release.
Although it has not yet happened and there is no timeline for completing the investigation, the GOA plans to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Department chief Steve Conrad and current chief Robert Schroeder as part of its investigation, according to the statement.
CNN has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down his apartment door while executing a nightly arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Last month, David "Yaya" McAtee was shot to death as a police officer, and the Kentucky National Guard dispersed a large crowd.
Surveillance footage appeared to show McAtee shooting at police first when officers used pepper balls to clear a crowd in a neighboring parking lot.
The investigation will include the city's actions that led to Taylor's death, relevant documents on the deaths of Taylor and McAtee, policies and training systems that led to the no-hit order that led to Taylor's death, and responses to the protests, according to the statement.
It will also look at why police used tear gas in a peaceful protest, who called to send LMPD and the KY National Guard to 26 and Broadway the night David McAtee was killed and why the protesters' belongings were dumped. to a dumpster.
The committee may make recommendations to the full council for action, but the committee said in a statement to CNN that it is not clear what action will be taken given that the investigation is just beginning.
"State law gives the Metro Council the power to remove any Metro Official from office, including the mayor, but it has to be for misconduct or criminal activity," the committee told CNN. "This applies to the boards and commissions and to the heads of the departments of the Metro Government as well. But such action requires a majority approval vote of the Metro Council after the presentation of a report or results of an investigation. The Council also has the power of the purse when it comes to funding all government agencies, including the LMPD. Once again, I will point out that the committee has to investigate first. "