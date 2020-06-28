Louisville park shooting: Man was shot dead during protests over the murder of Breonna Taylor

The shooting broke out Saturday night in Jefferson Square Park, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. A second shooting victim found in the Justice Hall near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details about the person's gender.
The first shooting calls came around 9 p.m., police said, and agents from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at the park took action to save the life of the man who died at the scene.
Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so that homicide detectives can carry out their investigation. The park will be closed for the next few hours as detectives work to identify the people involved, authorities said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will provide more details on Sunday as more information becomes available.
"I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have voiced their concerns have gathered," he said. "It is a tragedy that this peaceful protest area is now a crime scene. Thank you to the first responders who helped on the scene."
Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was killed in March after officers forcibly entered his home. He was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered his department to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the men announced and returned the shots when Taylor's boyfriend shot them.
Officers found no drugs in his apartment when they entered, his family said.