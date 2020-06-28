Louisville park shooting: Man was shot dead during protests over the murder of Breonna Taylor

The shooting broke out Saturday night in Jefferson Square Park, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. A second shooting victim found in the Justice Hall near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details about the person's gender.

The first shooting calls came around 9 p.m., police said, and agents from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at the park took action to save the life of the man who died at the scene.

Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so that homicide detectives can carry out their investigation. The park will be closed for the next few hours as detectives work to identify the people involved, authorities said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will provide more details on Sunday as more information becomes available.