Louisville protests descend into chaos when armed protester accidentally shoots himself

The shooting erupted during a planned protest in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday when the heavily armed "Not F — ing Around Coalition" (NFAC) militia took to the streets to denounce the death of Breonna Taylor.

Several people were injured in the shooting near Baxter Square Park and several were transported to the hospital, MetroSafe confirmed to Wave 3.

At least two people were pulled from the protest on stretchers near Jefferson St., WHAS11 reported on Twitter.

Protesters ducked behind cars and dispersed to flee the area, according to reports.

Initial reports suggested that an NFAC militant accidentally shot himself with a shotgun, but the reports are unconfirmed.

One of the NFAC members spoke to a crowd of protesters and said "we had a little accident, it happens," wrote a WHAS11 reporter on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department police were on high alert, aware of the possibility of violence by highly armed black-clad militants, many of whom are not from Kentucky, alleging that they are defending the Constitution.

Other racial justice protesters who have organized peaceful marches daily since Taylor's death in March confronted NFAC militants, saying they disagree with their tactics of displaying weapons and weapons.

Black Lives Matter's Louisville organization has distanced itself from the coalition, accusing the armed group of being "outside agitators," the WDRB reported.

Protesters from all groups have demanded justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, who was shot eight times when agents stormed his home on Springfield Drive, firing more than 20 rounds, while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found in the house.

One of the three officers involved in the fatal instance was fired from the department last month, and two other officers were placed on administrative leave.