Louisville will have only one polling place open for Tuesday's election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With only a designated polling place for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who did not mail ballots or turn up early could face long lines in the Kentucky primary, the latest to unfold in a pandemic that has triggered unprecedented disruptions. electoral throughout the country.

The result of a Democratic primary contest in the US Senate. USA It could be in the balance if participation on Election Day is hampered in Louisville, the hometown of Charles Booker, who has mounted a strong belated challenge against alleged leader Amy McGrath.

"If Charles Booker barely loses, I think the integrity of that election is in question," Republican Representative Jason Nemes said Monday.

The primary winner will go against Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who is not expected to see a serious primary challenge in the Republican Party, in November.

Republican State Secretary of State Michael Adams said he is "cautiously optimistic" that long lines will not force people in Louisville to wait hours before voting. Early voting opened statewide two weeks ago. That, coupled with strong demand for absentee ballots, could keep people in Louisville or elsewhere from waiting too long, Adams said Monday.

Nemes sued for more in-person polling places in the state's most populous counties. A federal judge rejected the request several days before the election.

Increasing absentee ballots could cause other waits on Tuesday, as some counties have said they will not cast vote totals before June 30.

Kentucky resorted to widespread absentee voting by mail in an agreement between the Democratic governor and Adams in response to the coronavirus outbreak. But many voters who do not request absentee ballots will go to the polls Tuesday. Each county submitted a plan to the state on how many polling places to open. The state primary is typically in late May, but was delayed.

Many states delayed their elections to handle an avalanche of voter worker cancellations and the consolidation of polling places. They also looked for time to pressure more voters to cast absentee votes.

New York also has a primary Tuesday and has consolidated some voting sites. Erie County, home to the second largest city in the state, Buffalo, will see 40% fewer voting centers.

State Election Board spokesman John Conklin said he hopes the consolidation plan will have a "minimal" impact on voter participation and access.

State poll workers were trying to put 1.8 million absentee ballots in the hands of New Yorkers. County election boards have been quick to process 11 times more ballot requests than for the 2016 primaries without any additional state funding, Conklin said.

In Louisville, a city of 600,000, the only place to vote in person on Election Day is at the state fairgrounds. Despite waves of mail voting, some braced themselves for long lines and frustration.

"There will be a number of people who will want to vote tomorrow, but they will be discouraged because it is too difficult," said Nemes.

This is of particular concern to Booker, who is black and has a high turnout in Louisville. He said his campaign would "watch" and is ready to mount a legal challenge if necessary.

"There shouldn't have been only one place," Booker said. "That will naturally deprive people of rights."

McGrath attempted to join the lawsuit by demanding more than one in-person polling place on Election Day in Louisville and other population centers, but a federal judge denied his campaign's motion to intervene. McGrath also lobbied to extend the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

For voters who cannot obtain an absentee ballot, "now you are forced to queue at the only polling place in the middle of a pandemic," said McGrath. "If you're 82 years old, are you going to do that?"

In Lexington, the second largest city in the state, the polling place is the University of Kentucky football stadium.

Barbara Sexton Smith, a member of the Louisville Metro Council, said she is concerned about the long lines at the fairgrounds.

"In a 21st century America, it is a pity that we are making people go to such dangerous and dangerous extremes, with the COVID pandemic, just to exercise their right to vote," he said.

Richard Beliles, chairman of the Kentucky Common Cause board, said offering "so few polling places for the primaries is irresponsible and unacceptable, and unfortunately avoidable."

Georgia delayed its primary election twice to give election officials more time to prepare, sending absentee ballot requests to every registered voter active in the state. But that was not enough. When Georgia held its primary on June 9, voters in the Atlanta metropolitan area had to wait up to 10 hours. As in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, many of the lines focused on minority communities, raising objections from voting rights advocates.

Even in Nevada, where absentee ballots were mailed to every voter registered for the June 9 large-scale primary consolidation, it caused problems. The last Las Vegas voter to cast their vote did so at 3 a.m., eight hours after the polls were supposed to close.

In Kentucky, Adams said, "There will be lines: 30, 45 minutes, maybe an hour, maybe more." He added: "We do not believe that anyone is deprived of their rights."

At Louisville fairgrounds, after being directed to the great hall, voters will wait in line spaces about six feet away with chalk marks on the floor, before heading to cast their votes. Hand sanitizing stations are available when leaving the voting area.

Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, sent 218,404 absentee ballots to voters who requested them by June 15, according to the county clerk's office. For comparison, about 125,000 people voted in the primaries of the US Senate. USA

The county also allowed early voting in person beginning June 15 at the state fairgrounds. Last week, nearly 7,500 people came in and voted early Monday through Friday, county clerk spokesman Nore Ghibaudy said. Voters have also been allowed to vote early in person at the nearby county polling place since June 8.

More than 883,000 absentee ballots were requested statewide, with just over half filled and mailed, Governor Andy Beshear said. More than 88,000 Kentuckians voted in person early, he said.