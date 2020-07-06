Louvre museum reopens after 4 months of closure of the coronavirus

The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday after being closed for almost four months amid the coronavirus health crisis.

The world's most visited museum had been temporarily closed since March 13, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, according to France 24.

Since then, the "Mona Lisa" house has implemented new health and safety restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, from limiting the number of visitors (reservations required) and demanding facial masks, reports the Associated Press.

According to AFP, visitors must follow a guided path throughout the gallery and there will be no coat or snack rooms available. A queuing system has also been created to establish social distancing around Leonardo da Vinci's ever-popular painting "Mona Lisa".

Now roughly 70 percent of the legendary 484,000-square-foot museum is accessible to see once again, and houses 30,000 of the Louvre's wealth of works.

"It is very emotional for all the teams that have prepared this reopening," said museum director Jean-Luc Martinez.

Martinez said the Louvre was expecting about 7,000 people on the day of the reopening. Before the pandemic, as many as 50,000 a day toured the Louvre in the busiest summer months.

Currently, visitors must reserve a time for their visit, and approximately 400 to 500 people will be allowed into the building every half hour, according to the Associated Press.

Last year, most of the Louvre's 9.6 million visitors came from abroad.

The iconic museum has increased its presence on social media during the closure, claiming that it is now the world's most followed museum on Instagram, with more than four million followers.

Associated Press contributed to this report.