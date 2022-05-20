Love, Death + Robots is back with an all-new, volume 3 premiere that you can watch right here! The series, which is produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, originally debuted on Netflix back in March. However, the new season has been released a little bit earlier than expected. This new installment features 18 episodes of dark and twisted tales that are sure to leave you wanting more. If you’re a fan of science fiction and horror, then Love, Death + Robots is definitely for you!

The storyline of the Love, Death, + Robots

The Love, Death, + Robots Volume three premiere kicks off with a woman named Mia who is inexplicably transported to a post-apocalyptic world. There, she must fight for her life against all sorts of creatures and monsters. Mia’s story is just one of the many that you’ll find in this new season of Love, Death + Robots.

The names of the characters in Love, Death, + Robots

Here are the celebrities’ names mentioned below:

Scott Whyte as Future Nazi

Nolan North as Detective Briggs

Steven Pacey as Railman

Emily O’Brien as Eve

Fred Tatasciore as Creature

Matthew Yang King as Adult Liang

Michelle C. Bonilla as Commander

Chris Cox as Bob

Ike Amadi as Officer Mantus

Noshir Dalal as Officer Soran

Piotr Michael as Jharit

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Gail

Kevin Michael Richardson as Zima

Samira Wiley as Lieutenant Colby

Josh Brener as K-VRC

Maurice LaMarche as Narrator

Helen Sadler as Sonnie

Stefan Kapicic as Lt. Nikolai Zakharov

‘Love, Death, and Robots’: The First-Ever Episode of the Animated Series

The 18-episode anthology series was an instant hit with audiences and critics alike. Now, nearly two years later, the show is back with its long-awaited sequel: Love, Death + Robots Volume two. Unlike most animated shows, which are typically written by a single person or a small team, Love, Death + Robots is written by an ever changing group of writers, artists, and directors from all over the world. This makes for a unique and constantly evolving show that always has something new to offer.

Netflix Releases a Surprise Season 3 Episode of ‘Love, Death, and Robots’

The new season features a brand new episode written and directed by series creator Tim Miller. “Episode 18: Love, Death, and Robots” is a sequel to the first season’s “Episode 16: Beyond the Aquila Rift” and follows the crew of the ship as they investigate a distress call from a planet that is home to a race of intelligent robots. The new episode is available to stream now on Netflix. Love, Death + Robots Volume three is now available to stream on Netflix.

Public reaction to Love, Death, + Robots

The public reaction has been largely positive, with many fans praising the show for its unique approach to animation and storytelling. Love, Death + Robots is an American adult animated anthology science fiction television series created by Tim Miller and David Fincher. The show is executive produced by Miller, Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. The series consists of 18 stand-alone episodes, with each episode having a different title, director, cast, and animation style. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and watch the Love, Death + Robots Volume three premiere right now!