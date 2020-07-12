Love in times of coronavirus: couples share how they found couples in the middle of a pandemic

When the coronavirus first came in March, the independent production manager paid around $ 30 for a three-month premium subscription on the dating app Hinge, and thought it would keep slipping until that was over.

Like many, the 29-year-old used dating apps like Hinge as a way to connect with others, especially since making connections in person had become nearly impossible with Covid-19 shutdowns. He attended a Facetime date: The girl, he said, seemed like she was "going through her games … like in a spreadsheet."

But on May 29, he had plans to meet a different party, this time in person. A 28-year-old nurse named Brooke, with whom she would walk Runyon Canyon, the scenic and influential trail in Los Angeles.

It was in the middle of their roughly three-mile walk, when the two decided that they felt comfortable enough to remove their face masks, that he knew this was different. His guards were down, or as he described it, "every precaution (regarding the coronavirus) was thrown into the wind."

Now, less than a month and many dates later, they divide most of their time between his West Hollywood apartment and hers in Long Beach. He has done what many initially considered impossible with guidelines for social distancing and orders to stay home:

He found love during a global pandemic.

"These are really two people who find their soulmate at the most unlikely moments," he told CNN in a phone interview. "We are thinking of escaping to Las Vegas if the chapels are opened."

While this may sound extreme, many single people and dating experts say the pandemic has really helped people find their partners more easily.

"I think people are more likely to find love during this time than no During this time, "Yue Xu, co-host of the popular podcast" Dateable, "told CNN in a video call.

"Because we have this dedicated time to find love, there are no distractions: you are not a bar looking at the people around you or your drink. Everyone is more present and more aware of the way they show themselves. these virtual or real life dates. "

Xu and San Francisco-based podcast co-host Julie Krafchick said they have noticed an overall change for the better in terms of the dating scene in recent months.

"Consider this a reboot," said Xu. "Although we are losing the magic of that first date, the first kiss, the first touch, we are forced to think about how we can reinvent dating."

The & # 39; fast failure mentality & # 39;

Dating has never been, and never will be, perfect. Before the pandemic, Xu and Krafchick answered questions on their podcast such as "Do Millennials even want to find love?" and "Is monogamy dead?"

"We can't have amnesia because the dates weren't perfect before," said Krafchick. "Part of the reason we created the podcast in the first place was to answer the question, 'What the hell is wrong with modern dating?'

The biggest challenge for singles before the pandemic, Krafchick said, was that many spent a lot of time in a limbo relationship.

"No one wanted to say they were excited about someone," he said. "No one wanted to define the relationship."

Now, however, the pandemic has led to what Krafchick described as the "rapid failure mindset."

"People are beginning to feel that it is better to fail fast than to be in this constant state of balance," he said. Like, let's take off or finish. "

Podcast hosts have heard countless stories over the past few months from people who have successfully found love and people who have been more encouraged by their dating experiences, even if their quarantine relationships did not work.

"When they get out of quarantine, everyone has a very strong yes or no feeling," Xu said.

Many have also taken this time in quarantine to reflect, which has helped pave the way for healthier relationships.

"I think this time it has given people a lot of clarity about what they want in life," Krafchick said. "Life is shown to be short and, at the end of the day, relationships are what matter most. Many people have used this time to work on their own, especially in the dark period of quarantine, where there seemed to be nothing there. It was any way of meeting someone. "

Virtual dating has also caused people to throw their old notions of going out the window as they are forced to be creative. For example, "Now there are calls from & # 39; Zootie & # 39;", explained Xu. "Zoom Booty Flame".

& # 39; All other dimensions of consent & # 39;

With this unexplored dating era also comes new conversations about consent: Do you feel safe meeting in person during a pandemic? Do you agree to wear masks on the first date? Do you feel comfortable being less than 6 feet away?

Jessica Gerhardt, a native of Santa Monica, California, and her new partner, have yet to tag the relationship, they waited three months before they decided to meet in person for the first time last week.

"He is much more conscientious than me," said the musician about the new boy in his life, who is also a musician.

The two, who had mutual friends on the music scene, started talking after he "got into their DMs" on Instagram. Before meeting, he researched and searched for data on social estrangement, Gerhardt said.

"We both agreed to hug each other when we met," the 30-year-old told CNN. "There is another dimension of consent during this pandemic. Under normal circumstances, of course I would like to embrace, but it was helpful to have that conversation before and it's good to know that if we don't do something it's not necessarily a sign of 'Oh no I'm attracted or interested, but I'm trying to be considerate of your safety and vice versa. "

The lack of contact before the meeting, Gerhardt said, made her feel that the two were cultivating a "deeper intimacy" as they got to know each other.

They ended up going on a remote social walk in their neighborhood while they both wore face masks. At the end of his walking appointment, he asked if he could use his bathroom before going home.

"He came in and we both took off our masks after I asked him, 'Are you comfortable without a mask?' And he said, 'I feel comfortable.' It was a nice surprise," he said. "We ended up feeling comfortable enough to hold hands and hold each other. It was really sweet."

While they have no plans to move in anytime soon, Gerhardt said he has now joined his quarantine group, which includes his roommate and his roommate's boyfriend.

Learn the values ​​of others from the beginning

In addition to the pandemic, protests across the country have been seen in recent months demanding justice and an end to police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

The way people have acted during this time has helped provide a window into their beliefs, which for some singles has helped narrow their pool of possible coincidences.

For example, in dating apps, many have said they have found photos of people with "Black Lives Matter" signs in the protests on their profiles. Others said they have seen people wearing facial masks in their photos, to highlight the fact that they are following the guidelines for social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of the virus.

"With the Black Lives Matter movement, Covid and everything that has been going on, it has caused people to have much deeper conversations," Krafchick said. "You can really quickly figure out who has the same values ​​as you and who would be a better partner in the long run. (Talking about) those things can really help you understand someone much better on a deeper level and overcome those basic questions of quotes ".

Liz Dwyer, who lives in Los Angeles, fell in love with a guy named Demis, whom she's been texting on Instagram since before the pandemic. He lives in Paris, and they had plans, before the coronavirus, to be abroad. Now that plan has been suspended.

But that has not stopped their relationship at all. In fact, it has accelerated things. Dwyer said she has reached out to her now boyfriend in the past few months virtually, thanks to many of the current events they discuss.

"We have completely different cultural backgrounds," the writer and editor told CNN. "I am an American, he is French. I am black, he is white. We had to get to know each other, not only in the conversation 'I think you are handsome' and 'you're also cute'."

Dwyer said Demis created a list of 54 movies, including "BlacKkKlansman," "13th," and "When They See Us" – "to try to understand what it's like to be black in America." The two have conversations about them and discuss what he noticed, observed, and learned from them. He even wrote a post titled "A Love Letter to Black America" ​​to reflect on his conclusions.

"I was open to understanding what was happening in terms of racism," he said.

Without the pandemic, she doesn't know what her relationship would be like today.

"I don't know what the future holds," he added, "but no matter what, the experience has changed me for the better."

Finding your 'apocalypse partner'

Ronni Morgan, 32, and her partner Adriane (AJ) Johnson, 41, met on the HER app, a queer dating app, on March 23.

They started by texting, dating FaceTime, and watching Netflix together virtually, with Morgan in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Johnson in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

When they finally reached a point where they felt safe enough to start planning a meeting in person, they found an AirBnB between their two locations that they considered off the beaten path and out of the ordinary.

From the beginning, Morgan said, the two were "on the same page on how to handle the pandemic."

"We have both taken it very seriously," Morgan told CNN. "I don't think we would have gotten that far any other way."

When they finally met, on June 26, Morgan said their weekend together "was rightfully like a lesbian romance novel, complete with a fireplace, a velvety red blanket and an epic storm."

"When we finally met in person, we were already so deeply connected that there was no question what the chemistry would be like," he told CNN.

Their relationship is still a long distance one, but Morgan said there is no doubt in his mind that he has found his "apocalypse partner," also known as the person with whom he will escape the pandemic.

"There is this meme that talks about how going out in 2020 is wisely and honestly choosing your apocalyptic partner. I couldn't agree more," Morgan said. "I can say, without a doubt, there is no one I would rather face the new world with than AJ."

The two have created a Facebook page and an Instagram page dedicated to their love story.

"I never imagined that I would meet the love of my life during a global pandemic, but here we are," Morgan wrote in a post sharing her story on Facebook.

"Everything is possible."

Meeting in the virtual bar

In March, Krafchick and Xu decided to bring their community of listeners together in a Facebook group they called "Love in Crown Time for Datable Podcast." They said they felt it was important for people to feel less alone when the quarantine began.

So far, the group has amassed over 500 members, all of whom are actively using the group to share their experiences with dating in comments, during virtual happy hours, and sometimes even with the two hosts as guests on their show.

On Thursday afternoon, a virtual happy hour hosted on "Dateable" was in full swing, with nearly 20 people from across the United States, some faces returning, others new to the meeting place, jumping into a Facebook video chat .

Members of the group were able to visit different Facebook rooms, including: "The Bar", where Krafchick and Xu began the afternoon with introductions. So some stayed to play a game of "Do you prefer?" with dating themed questions.

"Would you rather date someone who has a lot of debt but who donates regularly to charities," Xu asked the group, "or someone who is debt-free but doesn't donate to charities?"

Others joined the "Playtime" room, where they participated in dating-themed trivia. And some joined a new "room" called the "Dance Floor" where a member taught a dance class.