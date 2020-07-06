Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten introduces her new boyfriend and reveals that they have been dating for 4 months

"Love Is Blind" star Jessica Batten shared the first photos of herself and her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, on July 4.

Batten, 36, shared a photo of herself on McGrath's lap and another of them sat on a boat.

"Freedom is not free. I am grateful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope everyone does the same! she captioned the photos.

In "Love Is Blind", Batten and Mark Cuevas had a failed engagement.

Referring to the show, she said, "For those who have asked, that is why I would do it all over again."

"I can't wait to share some of our adventures," added Batten.

McGrath is a podiatrist based in California. He is also the father of two.

Batten revealed in his Instagram story that his "favorite thing to do together" is riding a bike and that's how they met.

He later gave more information about his new relationship with an impromptu Q&A in his comments section.

A fan asked how long they had been dating and Batten replied: "4 months and he's flown. We've been hiding during the quarantine haha!"

Another taunt taunted Batten, who was still bringing up his 10-year gap with Cuevas, 26, by asking if McGrath was "24 or 34 years old."

"He was 34 years old at the time of filming, so it turns out that was exactly what he was looking for," he replied.

One person commented, "The only logical explanation is that this guy doesn't have Netflix."

"He saw it more than I did," replied the former reality star.

The reveal of Batten's boyfriend comes just weeks after Cuevas and his "Love Is Blind" co-star Lauren Chamblin parted ways.

Chamblin, 26, ended the relationship when he discovered that Cuevas was dating another woman.