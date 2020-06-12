Loving v. Virginia and interracial marriage

A century after the end of the Civil War, more than a dozen states still had laws on the books that prohibited interracial marriage. Enter Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose Supreme Court ruling of June 12, 1967 dealt a severe blow to miscegenation laws.
The couple married in 1958 in Washington, where interracial marriage was legal, then they moved into their home in Central Point, Virginia. Weeks later, the local sheriff broke into his home in the middle of the night and was accused of violating several Virginia codes, including one that made it "illegal for any white person in the state to marry anyone other than a white person."
It was also illegal for people to leave the state for the purpose of circumventing miscegenation laws, and such marriages were considered "absolutely void" in the state of Virginia.
Mildred was a black woman, but her New York Times obituary says she preferred to think of herself as Indian, since her parents were partly Native American. Virginia had different forms of crossbreeding laws on the books dating back to the 1600s, and the state's Racial Integrity Act of 1924 defined anyone who was not entirely white as "colored": the only exception was made for those who were 1/16 Native American, but even that had restrictions.
Mr. and Mrs. Loving pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one year in prison or 25-year state exile. They chose the latter, moved to Washington, and had three children. In 1967, they were arrested while visiting Virginia. Mildred wrote to the US Attorney General. USA, a man named Robert Kennedy, to ask for help, and referred her to the ACLU.
However, the path of the case to the Supreme Court was interesting, as the couple had said that they were guilty and that they had no right to appeal. The case was found in the Virginia Supreme Court before landing in Washington.
The most important question at stake was whether or not Virginia's laws violated the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.
Let us quickly review the fourteenth amendment.
He is the one who says, in part: "No State shall enact or enforce any law that reduces the privileges or immunities of the citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without the due process of law, nor deny any person within their jurisdiction the equal protection of the law. "
Philip Hirschkop, one of the lawyers who advocated Lovings, went so far as to call Virginia's rules "slavery laws, pure and simple" that robbed "the black race of its dignity."
R.D. McIlwaine, arguing for Virginia, tried to argue that his opponent was trying to read the Constitution and give it new meaning. He said marriage was a matter for states to decide. He also argued that "married families are under much greater pressure and problems than married people," comparing married couples to polygamists and incestuous.
The judges had none of that, and on June 12, 1967, they unanimously ruled that the purpose of the miscegenation laws was rooted in racism and violated the Constitution.
The final state, Alabama, took until 2000 to overturn its ban on interracial marriage. Richard Loving died in 1975. Mildred died in 2008.