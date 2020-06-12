Loving v. Virginia and interracial marriage





A century after the end of the Civil War, more than a dozen states still had laws on the books that prohibited interracial marriage. Enter Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose Supreme Court ruling of June 12, 1967 dealt a severe blow to miscegenation laws.

The couple married in 1958 in Washington, where interracial marriage was legal, then they moved into their home in Central Point, Virginia. Weeks later, the local sheriff broke into his home in the middle of the night and was accused of violating several Virginia codes, including one that made it "illegal for any white person in the state to marry anyone other than a white person."

It was also illegal for people to leave the state for the purpose of circumventing miscegenation laws, and such marriages were considered "absolutely void" in the state of Virginia.

Mildred was a black woman, but her New York Times obituary says she preferred to think of herself as Indian, since her parents were partly Native American. Virginia had different forms of crossbreeding laws on the books dating back to the 1600s, and the state's Racial Integrity Act of 1924 defined anyone who was not entirely white as "colored": the only exception was made for those who were 1/16 Native American, but even that had restrictions.