Low internet access is driving inequality (opinion)





High-speed Internet is key to working from home, to educating children when they cannot attend school in person, to telemedicine, to benefiting from social support programs and to allowing access to financial services for all, especially for those who live in remote areas.

As this map shows, the digital divide, the gap between those who have access to the Internet and those who do not, is more like a chasm, both within and between countries.

Still, Internet use remains a luxury: Half the world's population does not have access to the Internet, either through a mobile device or fixed line broadband.

Advanced economies like the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada have the highest access rates. The large emerging economies show great disparities in the proportion of Internet users in their populations, ranging from approximately two thirds in Brazil and Mexico to approximately one third in India.