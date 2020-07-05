Low internet access is driving inequality (opinion)

High-speed Internet is key to working from home, to educating children when they cannot attend school in person, to telemedicine, to benefiting from social support programs and to allowing access to financial services for all, especially for those who live in remote areas.
Still, Internet use remains a luxury: Half the world's population does not have access to the Internet, either through a mobile device or fixed line broadband.
Advanced economies like the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada have the highest access rates. The large emerging economies show great disparities in the proportion of Internet users in their populations, ranging from approximately two thirds in Brazil and Mexico to approximately one third in India.
Wider inequality
Lack of universal and affordable access to the Internet can increase income inequality within and between countries.
- Within countries. Income inequality and inequality of opportunity can worsen, even in advanced economies, because disadvantaged groups and people living in rural areas have more limited Internet access. The disparity between men and women in their participation in the labor force, wages and access to financial services can increase when there is a gender gap in Internet access. This could be the case in many emerging and developing countries where fewer women than men own a mobile phone.
- Between countries. Relatively low Internet access could depress productivity in emerging and developing countries. Research by IMF staff reveals that a one percentage point increase in the share of Internet users in the population increases per capita growth by 0.1-0.4 percentage points in sub-Saharan Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates that having a reliable Internet allows some companies to continue their operations amid blockages, keeping economies running.
So how can policymakers support affordable and universal access to the Internet?
Governments can foster a digital-friendly business and regulatory environment for the private sector. This can be instrumental in accelerating and financing infrastructure investments.
Given the growing role of the Internet for the economy and access to public services, policies to foster an inclusive recovery should aim to address the digital divide within and between countries.