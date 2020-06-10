LSU's Ed Orgeron registered his players to vote: "The boys wanted to take action"

Before a ball breaks during LSU offseason practice in preparation for the 2020 season, coach Ed Orgeron is registering his players to vote.

Fresh out of a national championship and undefeated season, Orgeron told ESPN Radio's Baton Rouge affiliate Tuesday that he spoke with his team about what actions they could take to make a difference in the world. Orgeron said at least one of the things included taking the time to register to vote.

"We had a great team meeting with our soccer team and I talked to them about specific things that were happening in the world today," he said.

“One of the solutions they came up with as a group and to represent the team is that we will register to vote. The boys wanted to act. "

There have been conversations about racial injustice, police brutality, and other issues in various locker rooms across the sports spectrum, and LSU is no exception. Orgeron told Sports Illustrated last week that his players were "hurt" in the wake of George Floyd's death and subsequent protests.

"When they hurt, it hurts. I love all my players as if they were mine. I know some are suffering right now, and I totally support them. I will not tolerate racism, and they know it," he told the magazine.