Lt. Col. Allen West on desecration of Confederate monuments: "History is not there to be liked or disliked"

Lt. Col. Allen West warned Saturday that Americans who collapse Confederate statues or disfigure infamous historical symbols were missing the point of that moment in U.S. history.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with presenters Jedediah Bila, Pete Hegseth and Griff Jenkins, the former Florida congressman reported that the furious desecration of long-standing monuments to racist historical figures was not the way to go.

"The correct thing is for everyone to understand that, and George Santayana once said, those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it," he urged.

"The story is not there for you to like or dislike, Jedediah. It is there for you to learn," he told Bila.

After weeks of protests against police brutality and unfair killings of black Americans like George Floyd, many, including state government officials, have turned to look inside their own communities. They have responded by knocking down depictions of figures like Christopher Columbus in Minnesota, removing Jefferson Davis from Kentucky, and painting a Virginia memorial for Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Some in the military have also called for changes to the bases named after members of the Confederacy.

Many argue that removing the statues and names themselves would not erase history, nor could it erase racism, but rather alleviate the pain felt by the families of people killed in the 400 years since African slaves were first brought in. . America every time they looked at these representations.

West explained that when he was a young officer in the US Army. He had served in places like Fort Bragg, named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg, and commanded a battalion at Fort Hood in Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood.

"I did not think of them as Confederate generals. I thought of the honor of being able to serve in those military installations," he said.

"And, one of the things that has outraged me right now is the fact that these people (who) went up and defaced the monument, the monument to the 54th Massachusetts regiment there in Boston," West added.

The Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Memorial Regiment were reportedly disfigured 123 years until the day it was dedicated: May 31, 1897. The tribute held Colonel Shaw's sword. Shaw had been killed alongside his men, African American soldiers, fighting for their freedom in a battle at Fort Wagner.

According to WBUR, a $ 3 million restoration project for the sculpture just received authorization earlier this month.

That said, the city quickly recovered to carefully clean up the damage.

"That was the first black organized unit to wear the uniform of the United States of America and fought in the Civil War. And, their story was portrayed in the movie & # 39; Glory & # 39;", West noted. "And, I would challenge people this weekend to go back and watch that movie and understand: These were former slaves. These were freedmen (who) stood up and fought for this country."

"And now, here we are not even 200 years from that moment when they faced that challenge," he said. "We destroyed his monument."

"No. History is about learning from it. I don't want to see ourselves as the Taliban or ISIS," West concluded. "Those are the people (who) destroyed history."