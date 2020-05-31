Lucasfilm is reportedly developing a live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn series for Disney + – Newsdio

The Mandalorian has opened the door to a lot of live action Star Wars Standard options. Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting his own series, there is a series in development for Cassian Andor, and there are rumors of the Ahsoka Tano series, and there is no doubt that there are more in development that have yet to be announced, such as a possible series that focuses on Admiral Thrawn.

According to entertainment expert Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is developing a live-action series Admiral Thrawn. There are no other additional details to share, but this is news that should excite some. Star Wars amateurs.

Grand Admiral Thrawn was created by Timothy Zahn and made his debut in the novel. Heir to the Empire. He is a member of the Chiss race and is an imperial military commander who took control of the Galactic Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The character was pulled from the extended universe and explored in the animated series. Star Wars Rebels and he made his season 3 debut and was wonderfully voiced by Lars Mikkelsen. The character hasn't made his live-action debut yet, but it looks like that could change. It was also explored in two additional recent Thrawn novels that Zahn wrote, as well as a series of comics.

It will be interesting to see if the character ends up making his live-action debut at some point in The Mandalorian before getting his own show. I guess we'll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, tell us what you think about the possibility of a live action series from Thawn!