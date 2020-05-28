Lucasfilm reportedly plans a MCU-style Star Wars TV universe

It would be very little to say that Star Wars Fans have been dissatisfied with Disney's time in charge of the franchise, and the studio's handling of the most recent movies is being alarmingly regularly criticized, and most of the blame is pointed in the direction of the Lucasfilm president. Kathleen Kennedy.

Both of them The Last Jedi and Skywalker's rise It seemed to split opinion in half, and there seems to be no single project announced in a galaxy far, far away that is not delayed or well-publicized agitation behind the scenes. The only saving grace has turned out to be The Mandalorian, with the Disney Plus series, the most universally beloved part of Disney Star Wars up to this point.

Outgoing Mouse House chief Bob Iger recently admitted that The Mandalorian will act as a starting point for the next generation of stories set in the Star Wars universe, and recent announcements that Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, and Boba Fett would be involved in the upcoming second season only reinforced that notion.

Click to enlarge

However, now we have heard from our sources, the same ones that told us that Ahsoka would come to The Mandalorian last year – that Jon Favreau's hit Disney Plus series will really serve as the foundation for a whole interconnected series of Star Wars it is shown as Disney's attempt to replicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe formula for success on the small screen.

According to our information, the reason why animation favorites like Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and others are being heavily rumored for their live-action debuts is because the current plan is to connect everything together in a global story as part of what freely referred to as & # 39; Filoni-Verse & # 39 ;, which would encompass The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's rumored show, an Ezra spin-off and more.

It seemed obvious that Dave Filoni's involvement was the driving force behind so many of the characters on the animated shows who made the leap to The Mandalorian, and now it seems that the small screen division of Star Wars it is set to plunge even further into the extended canon to create the possibility of even more crossovers and construction of the world than even the most optimistic fans previously believed possible.