Lucasfilm rumored to release Ezra Bridger for new Star Wars Disney + series

Lucasfilm is reportedly choosing an actor to play Ezra Bridger in a new Disney + live-action Star Wars series. the Rebels the character is a fan favorite, meaning his name appears every time a new project is on the way. Bridger was rumored to be in The Last Jedi, Skywalker's riseand even in The Mandalorian. However, the character has yet to appear in a live-action role, though all of that may change in the near future.

For now, the new Disney + live-action series featuring Ezra Bridger is a mystery. The study is believed to be looking for a man, "between the ages of 30 to 40." They are looking for an actor of color, specifically artists of Asian descent, however they are open to "Indian, Latino or Middle Eastern actors." Sources say this new show will take place after the events of Rebels and that the character will not address The Mandalorian, which has already announced an impressive cast for the upcoming season 2.

The casting for Ezra Bridger is also believed to have started earlier this year. It's unclear if current events put an end to the process, but other Hollywood projects have been going through casting ads for the past few weeks. Bridger may appear in the untitled Disney + series directed by Leslye Headland, although that is also unclear at the moment. So far, we know that the new series will focus on female leads and that's it. It is safe to say that the mysterious role will have to take place later Return of the JediGiven the actors' age range, the studio is reportedly interested.

Since Lucasfilm has yet to confirm this information, the Ezra Bridger news will have to go down the heap of rumors for now. While the studio doesn't really provide much information about the shows they have in development, we should hear a few more rumors once an actor has been chosen, which hopefully will also give more clues as to which show the casting will be for. Regardless, Star Wars Rebels fans can actually get what they've been waiting years to see in the near future.

Ezra Bridger was first introduced in 2014 in the anime Rebels Dave Filoni series, which focused on a group of freedom fighters known as Ghost Crew. The team operates in Lothal and includes Hera, Kanan, Sabine, Zeb, Chopper, and Ezra. There is some mystery surrounding the final episode of the series, but Filoni has said that Ezra survived and Thrawn as well. Could we end up watching Grand Admiral Thrawn's long-awaited live-action debut as well? There are many possibilities right now without an official word from the studio. The Illuminerdi was the first to announce the casting for Ezra Bridger.

