Lucasfilm's ILMxLab is developing a virtual reality experience set in the world of STAR WARS: GALAXY & # 39; S EDGE – Newsdio

The virtual reality experience will feature iconic and new characters from Star Wars universe, and according to ILMxLab, "Tales from the edge of the galaxy It will include multiple play styles and various difficulty settings, designed to appeal to both casual and hardcore fans Star Wars buffs. "

The story of the experience takes place on the planet of Batuu, and the story takes place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Batuu is located on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Scott TrowbridgeWalt Disney Imagineering creative executive explained that guests "can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks."

Vicki Dobbs Beck, The executive in charge of ILMxLab, added that the virtual reality adventure "not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading knowledge around Black Spire Outpost, but represents another significant step in the search for ILMxLAB for the transition from storytelling – one-way communication – to live history, where you are in a world making consistent choices that propel your experience forward. "

This could be a lot of fun! It's great that Lucasfilm is creating an experience for Star Wars fans that expand into Edge of the galaxy. I was only in the Star Wars theme park once and it was an amazing experience! So yes, I'm excited about this!

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge It is slated to be released later in 2020.