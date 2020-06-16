Luce Douady: 16-year-old French climber dies after autumn

The 16-year-old was with friends when she fell off a cliff near Crolles in the Isère department in southeastern France, according to the statement.
"This terrible news has had a great impact on his training partners, his coaches and his club, Chambéry Escalade," said the FFME. "But today, the entire federation is in mourning."
His club, Chambéry Escalade, described Douady as a "beautiful person" in a statement on Facebook on Monday.
"Luce Douady left us yesterday," says the statement. "He left as he lived, living life to the fullest."
Last year, Douady won the World Youth Boulder Championship title in Arco, Italy, and also finished fifth in his debut at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Federation (IFSC) Boulder World Cup circuit in Vail, USA USA
Douady was "a bright and talented young athlete," the IFSC said in a statement released Monday.
"The IFSC's thoughts and prayers are with Luce's family and friends at this tragic moment," he said.
Sports climbing is one of a series of new Olympic events and will be presented for the first time at the Tokyo Games, which have been delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.