Luce Douady: 16-year-old French climber dies after autumn

Douady was a rising star on the French climbing team and was described as "very promising" in an FFME statement on Monday.

The 16-year-old was with friends when she fell off a cliff near Crolles in the Isère department in southeastern France, according to the statement.

"This terrible news has had a great impact on his training partners, his coaches and his club, Chambéry Escalade," said the FFME. "But today, the entire federation is in mourning."

His club, Chambéry Escalade, described Douady as a "beautiful person" in a statement on Facebook on Monday.