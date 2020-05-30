LUCIFER star Tom Ellis closes the deal again to return for season 6 – Newsdio

A few months ago we learned that Tom ellis closed a deal to return to the lead role of the sixth season of Lucifer. Not long after that, there was a contractual dispute, and he ended up rejecting the offer. If it were explained that the study "sweetened the pot" several times for Ellis and that "everyone wants Tom to be happy, but there is a limit and it has been reached."

Well, whatever the issues were, they were able to overcome them as Deadline reports that Ellis has closed a deal again to return to the role. This sixth season was never originally planned. Season 5 was supposed to close the series, but now it's Season 6. It's great for fans that we have one more season!

Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who led the charge on the show, also quickly closed new deals for another season. As for the rest of the cast, they are already on board. So, with the Ellis deal now closed, Netflix is ​​expected to continue the pickup.

Lucifer is based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC's Vertigo Imprint, and the series follows the charming, charismatic, and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell Lucifer Morningstar, helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker defeat the criminals.

The series also stars Lauren German, Rachael harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

Are you glad to know that Tom Ellis has closed his deal for Lucifer Season 6?