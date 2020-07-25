Luis Rojas likes to win the debut of the Mets and the celebration of the & # 39; protein shake & # 39;

Luis Rojas had plenty of time to sit down and think about Friday.

The rookie manager didn't have to wait that long for his first victory.

The 38-year-old's first chance at managing the big leagues shot up smoothly as the Mets outscored the Braves 1-0 on Opening Day at Citi Field.

Rojas, who was named manager of the Mets in January during a tumultuous offseason in which they hired Carlos Beltrán for the job and then fired him, made all the right moves to secure his first career win in the shortened 60 season. games.

"Very excited," said Rojas. "We play very good baseball today."

The Mets marked Rojas' first win with a post-game celebration, first when Edwin Diaz and Wilson Ramos presented him with the game ball. Then once they walked in, they showered him with a mix of ingredients that left him feeling sticky and smelly when he sat down for his Zoom call with the media.

"Right now, I have this different smell on me," said Rojas. "I don't know what they threw at me, but they threw a lot of stuff. I know there's a little protein shake and maybe a jelly mix that feels sticky. The smell is getting a little different over time.

"They did well".

Rojas made his way through the necessary pitch changes: Jacob deGrom for five innings, Seth Lugo for two, Justin Wilson for one and Edwin Diaz for the save. His lineup build paid off when Yoenis Céspedes provided the only offense needed with a solo homer in the seventh inning. In the next half of the inning, he made defensive replacements, replacing Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis by Andrés Giménez and Jake Marisnick. He also successfully challenged a call, securing Jeff McNeil a double after he was initially called in the fourth inning.

Rojas' big day was not complete without a conversation with his father, Felipe Alou, both before and after the game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rojas' family spread across the map instead of being at Citi Field. Alou, the veteran manager, watched from Florida as Rojas's wife and son watched from their New York home and their half brother, Moisés Alou, watched from the Dominican Republic.

In his pregame conversation, Alou gave his son his blessing for a good season. So Rojas went out and got his first victory, only 1,032 to catch his father.

"It's a great day," said Rojas. "First he wins as manager, I hope he is really proud of the moment."