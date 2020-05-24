Luke Evans becomes Namor in Gorgeous Black Panther 2 Fan Poster

Marvel fans have waited to see Namor the Sub-Mariner in the MCU for a long time, but it seems that Phase Four may finally mark its film debut. For a time there, it seemed that the King of Atlantis (no, not Aquaman, the other) would appear in Strange Doctor 2. However, another more likely candidate has since emerged in the form of Black Panther 2. It would make sense for one superhero monarch to meet another, after all.

So the question is, then, who could play Namor in the MCU? Well this cool poster for fans, from digital artist Zerologhy, for the sequels directed by Chadwick Boseman Beauty and the Beast Luke Evans stars as the Diver.

See what you think of how it looks on the part through the piece below:



You have to admit that Evans has a great similarity to the comic book character, and the Welsh actor is a great artist who deserves to find a place in the MCU. That being said, many people are asking for Namor to be brought to life by a person of color on the big screen, given the way he is often visually portrayed in the source material. So Marvel might want to hear this instead of choosing a Caucasian actor in the role.

As you can see, the artist has King T’Challa flanked by his genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and faithful protector Okoye (Danai Gurira). It is a safe bet that they will both return for the follow-up, although Lupita Nyong rebukes that Nakia seems less confident at this stage. If you check the star list at the top of the poster, you will notice that Zerologhy is also imagining some great Avengers crossovers, in the form of Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Black Panther 2 It was originally slated to arrive in 2021, but was delayed a year later and will now hit theaters on May 6, 2022.