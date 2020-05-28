Luke Evans is Namor the Submariner in Black Panther 2 Fan-Made Poster

A beautifully crafted fan art cast piece Beauty and the Beast stars Luke Evans as Marvel icon Namor the Diver for Black Panther 2. Although it has not been confirmed that the character that inhabits the water appears in the next Black Panther 2, rumors have circulated that it will be featured in the Marvel movie, and fans hope this will be the case.

Should Namor appear in Black Panther 2, the digital artist zerologhy has an idea of ​​who should interpret it. The artist has chosen to portray Luke Evans on paper, dressing him in the kind of scaly green suit one would expect for an underwater king. Although there has been no suggestion that Luke Evans is being considered for the role, he is a popular cast of fans, along with people like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Donnie Yen, Crazy Rich Asians starring Henry Golding and of course Keanu Reeves.

RELATED: Black Panther 2 Targets Early 2021 Production Start Date

Luke Evans would be a good fit for both the role and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor able to strike a balance between drama and comedy as well as looking formidable enough to take down characters like T & # 39; Challa.

While the details surrounding Black Panther 2 remains a mystery, a specific moment in the past year Avengers Endgame It has given some credibility to the idea of ​​the character making his live debut sometime soon. The scene in question takes place at the beginning of Avengers Endgame during a post-snap Avengers Catch up, where Okoye and Black Widow talk about an underwater earthquake off the coast of Africa. Okoye responds to the situation by saying that "they will handle it by not handling it," leaving many to speculate that the reason for their estrangement is due to the presence of Namor, who is known to deal with the underwater drama on his own. .

Co-writer Christopher Markus recently discussed this theory, saying, "Sometimes you sow seeds. Sometimes they grow." Of course, this in no way confirms that Namor will appear on Black Panther 2But it certainly indicates that the idea was to hint at the character's existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those who may not be familiar with the character, Namor the Submariner share some similarities with DC Aquaman. Namor is the son of a human ship captain and a princess from the mythical underwater kingdom of Atlantis, making Namor a mutant. The character is often shown as an antihero, although he has also worked alongside the Avengers, and is known to change allegiance based on what he believes is best for his underwater kingdom and its people. Namor possesses the super strength and aquatic abilities of the Homo Mermanus race, as well as the mutant flight ability, along with other superhuman powers.

Over the years, Namor has had a rather complicated relationship with T & # 39; Challa, which is one of the reasons why fans expect him to appear on Black Panther 2. Because both characters are royalty and lead powerful and hidden kingdoms, sometimes they can't help but face each other, which will surely prove T & # 39; Challa's position in a similar way to the first Black Panther.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait awhile before getting a real poster, as Black Panther 2 It won't launch until 2022. This comes to us from zerologhy.

Topics: Black Panther 2, Black Panther, Namor