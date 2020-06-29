Lululemon to buy home fitness home mirror for $ 500 million







The company said Monday that it has signed an agreement to buy Mirror, a home fitness start-up company, for $ 500 million. The startup sells an immersive mirror through which clients can participate in fitness classes and personal training sessions.

In a statement, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said the company hopes to work with Mirror to "accelerate the growth of personalized physical fitness at home."

Launched in September 2018, Mirror has raised $ 72 million from investors, including Lululemon, is one of several companies that are changing the landscape of physical fitness by making it easy for anyone to participate in interactive training classes live or under demand from the comfort of your home. At a considerable price. Mirror costs nearly $ 1,500 before taxes and installation fees, plus ongoing subscription fees of $ 39 per month (for up to six people in a household) to access your classes on demand or live. Personal training sessions cost an additional $ 40 each.

While taking classes like cardio, yoga, and boxing, customers can see key metrics like their beats per minute (or BPM) and calories burned. The device, which is controlled by an app on your phone, comes with exercise bands, a kickstand, and a Bluetooth heart rate monitor.