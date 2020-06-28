Luma Mufleh: 50th Anniversary of Pride: What This Proud American Has Learned About Resilience

This Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade, which took place in New York City after the Stonewall uprising.

As a gay Muslim woman, who came to America fleeing bigotry in my native Jordan, this day means everything to me.

Back there, being gay is punishable by death. Around here, the police raids against the LGBTQ community led to a national movement, one that recently saw civil rights protection extended to my community.

Nothing like this could happen in Jordan.

I still remember calling my parents in Jordan just a few weeks after my graduation from Smith College in 1994 and telling them that I was gay. I prayed for your support. Instead, they cut me off. I lost my family, but I was able to live.

Today I am a proud American citizen. I have a beautiful wife and children of my own. This country is our home.

In 2004, I was living in Clarkston, Georgia, when I ran into a group of refugee children playing soccer in a parking lot. They were barefoot and used a deflated ball and cardboard boxes as targets.

Being a refugee, I appreciated his ingenuity. Within a year, I quit my job with a cafe to found Fugees Academy, a non-profit refugee school with locations in Clarkston, GA and Columbus, OH. We use soccer to teach leadership and help refugee families acclimatize to their new American lives.

Watching my students learn resilience after trauma is inspiring, but it is now especially instructive as the United States undergoes the hard work of criminal justice reform and economic recovery. Pride Day is proof that we have the ability to make changes. Whether you are a refugee or not, we all have the creativity and perseverance to face our current challenges.

Our resistance was exhibited in March, when the pandemic closed our schools in Georgia and Ohio. Many of our students lacked the necessary tools for remote learning, so we took care, securing the computers and the free wifi offered by local operators.

We launched Facebook groups to run soccer practices remotely. And our teachers made morning visits through Zoom to start conversations that would help students process their feelings about current events and alert us if any families were to go into crisis.

As refugees, our students had had their education disrupted before; Attending school in refugee camps is not always possible. But his ability to adapt to this uncertainty and prosper despite it reminds me of what the human spirit is capable of.

Of course, it was not easy. One of the ways in which refugees build resilience is by giving back to the community. That is why many of the parents of our students are essential workers. Health care is the second most common career path for refugees, with more than 161,000 people caring for our patients as doctors, nurses, personal care assistants, and laboratory technicians, according to New American Economy.

Refugees also play a crucial role in our food supply chain. More than 31,000 work in supermarkets and grocery stores, and more than 46,000 in food processing. Immigrants also comprise more than one in eight education workers, including 9.6 percent in Georgia and 5.8 percent in Ohio. These jobs are equally essential and will become increasingly dangerous as daycare and schools begin to reopen. But take it: we do this work because we care.

Practicing resilience is not easy. Earlier this semester, a 13-year-old student named Eissa had a panic attack in art class. The previous night, members of his family in Syria had been killed in a bombing.

Between sobs, he said to me: "They are all dead."

When I left him at home later, his mother opened the door. I searched for words to comfort her.

Finally, she said, "We are lucky to be here and to be alive." Having fled the LGBTQ persecution myself, I understood what he meant. America is our home now.

Families at our school feel the same way. As our students become more confident, so do their parents, following their own education and career.

Many of my students have gone to college and become airplane mechanics and serve in the military.

That is what the United States has given people seeking refuge: a new beginning, an opportunity to live. And in return, they do everything in their power to give back to this country.

Fifteen years ago, when I ran into these guys playing soccer in Clarkston, I remember being struck by their creativity. They took a flat ball and some cardboard boxes and created joy.

Now, as Americans celebrate Pride, I know we will find similar flashes of happiness and hope.

We are Americans. We are resistant We will come out stronger, with our heads held high.