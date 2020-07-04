Lunar eclipse: when and where to see the July 4th event

On July 4, just after 11 p.m. ET, the moon will begin its new temporary appearance. For exactly two hours and 45 minutes, the moon will pass through the feathered outer shadow cast from Earth, creating a partial penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the dim twilight projected by Earth. The moon loses Earth's threshold shadow, which is best known for creating partial and total lunar eclipses.

This event may not be as illustrious as a partial or total lunar eclipse in which parts of the moon appear to disappear.

Still, a noticeable darkening of the moon's surface will be visible without a telescope. The eclipse will begin at 11:07 p.m. ET and lasts until 1:52 a.m. ET, with maximum blackout just after midnight.

It's also Buck's moon

During this time, it will also peak when the full moon, nicknamed the Buck Moon, just after midnight on Sunday morning. It will appear in front of the Sun (in Earth-based length) at 12:44 a.m. ET, according to NASA.

"The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published 'Indian' names for full moons in the 1930s," according to NASA. "According to this almanac, such as the Full Moon in July and the first Full Moon in summer, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeast of the United States called this Full Moon the Buck Moon."

The July full moon has also been called Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Rose Moon, Guru Moon, and Dharma Day.

This event is just the beginning of an astronomical month.

If the clouds get in your way of the lunar eclipse, mark your calendar for these other July astronomical events.

Saturn and Jupiter make their closest approach to Earth

A large gathering of planets, known to astronomers as a conjunction, will occur every night this summer. In mid-July, Jupiter and Saturn will make their closest approach to Earth in 20 years.

Expect brighter than usual illumination from planets as they take center stage across the horizon. However, Jupiter takes the cake, as it is expected to overtake Saturn by 15 times.

The largest planets in our solar system will follow each other west through the night sky.

They will be brilliantly grouped together overhead, creating their most stunning display of the year.

July will end with dueling meteor showers

The culmination of the July astronomy calendar will be marked by two meteor showers that will peak in the same night.

At their peak, the Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids will provide approximately 20 to 25 visible meteors per hour.
Stargazers in North America should look to the southern and low horizon for the best Delta Aquariid meteor observation.

The event will take place on the night of July 28 and will last until July 29.

The waning crescent moon and ideal summer temperatures will make the viewing conditions perfect for the dual July meteor showers.

Now we just need the clouds to participate, hoping for clear skies to observe meteorites.

