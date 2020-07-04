Lunar eclipse: when and where to see the July 4th event





On July 4, just after 11 p.m. ET, the moon will begin its new temporary appearance. For exactly two hours and 45 minutes, the moon will pass through the feathered outer shadow cast from Earth, creating a partial penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the dim twilight projected by Earth. The moon loses Earth's threshold shadow, which is best known for creating partial and total lunar eclipses.

This event may not be as illustrious as a partial or total lunar eclipse in which parts of the moon appear to disappear.

Still, a noticeable darkening of the moon's surface will be visible without a telescope. The eclipse will begin at 11:07 p.m. ET and lasts until 1:52 a.m. ET, with maximum blackout just after midnight.