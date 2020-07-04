Lunar eclipse: when and where to see the July 4th event

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the dim twilight projected by Earth. The moon loses Earth's threshold shadow, which is best known for creating partial and total lunar eclipses.
This event may not be as illustrious as a partial or total lunar eclipse in which parts of the moon appear to disappear.
Still, a noticeable darkening of the moon's surface will be visible without a telescope. The eclipse will begin at 11:07 p.m. ET and lasts until 1:52 a.m. ET, with maximum blackout just after midnight.
It's also Buck's moon
During this time, it will also peak when the full moon, nicknamed the Buck Moon, just after midnight on Sunday morning. It will appear in front of the Sun (in Earth-based length) at 12:44 a.m. ET, according to NASA.
The July full moon has also been called Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Rose Moon, Guru Moon, and Dharma Day.
This event is just the beginning of an astronomical month.
If the clouds get in your way of the lunar eclipse, mark your calendar for these other July astronomical events.
Saturn and Jupiter make their closest approach to Earth
Expect brighter than usual illumination from planets as they take center stage across the horizon. However, Jupiter takes the cake, as it is expected to overtake Saturn by 15 times.
The largest planets in our solar system will follow each other west through the night sky.
They will be brilliantly grouped together overhead, creating their most stunning display of the year.
July will end with dueling meteor showers
The culmination of the July astronomy calendar will be marked by two meteor showers that will peak in the same night.
The event will take place on the night of July 28 and will last until July 29.
The waning crescent moon and ideal summer temperatures will make the viewing conditions perfect for the dual July meteor showers.
Now we just need the clouds to participate, hoping for clear skies to observe meteorites.