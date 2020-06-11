Luxury brands recover in China, but coronavirus has changed them forever

Several luxury goods companies reported a rebound in China this spring when people emerged from weeks of lock-ups, spurring what some Analysts have called a "vengeance spending" trend: the release of pent-up demand once people are no longer forced to stay home.

This was despite a drop of around 40% in Tiffany's global net sales in May. "Our business performance in mainland China, which was the first market affected by the virus, is indicative that a solid recovery is underway," CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said during the company's earnings presentation on Tuesday.

Others have echoed similar thoughts. Burberry ( BURBY ) He said last month that sales of his clothing, bags and accessories in China "were already ahead of the previous year and continue to show a trend of improvement."

And Swiss jewelery and watchmaker Richemont has singled out China as a bright spot in recent weeks, reporting "strong demand" in an earnings announcement last month since its 462 boutiques in the country opened their doors.

"The data indicates that China is in recovery mode," wrote Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, in a note published late last month. Researchers at his firm have created a "bounce rate" to track consumer confidence, indicating that sentiment among Chinese buyers improved significantly through May.

& # 39; Revenge Expense & # 39;

Due to the recent surge, China may be the only market where luxury retailers see a change this year, according to Claudia D & # 39; Arpizio, a partner at consulting firm Bain.

"It's actually been very, very positive," Edgardo Osorio, founder of the Italian shoe brand Aquazzura, told CNN Business. "China has always been, but especially now more than ever, one of the fastest and most responsive customers."

Chinese customers may be spending more money on goods at home because they cannot travel as easily. According to analysts, two-thirds of sales by Chinese buyers generally occur outside of China.

But much of the world is still grappling with the pandemic, limiting travel abroad and the opportunities people have to spend any excess cash.

"Instead of going on vacation, they could buy a Chanel bag," said Fflur Roberts, head of luxury goods research at Euromonitor, adding that an increase in spending is also taking place in other countries, including South Korea. "We are seeing signs that the market will return to some extent."

Some buyers may also be behind "a psychological effect: going back to normal life," said D & # 39; Arpizio.

The rebound in China is important because buyers there are vital to the global luxury market. They represent 35% of all sales worldwide, according to Bain. Within five years, the consultant's estimates suggest that it could skyrocket to around 50%.

But the industry still hurts

But success in China is only part of the story. As customers elsewhere stay at home and dwell on luxury shopping in favor of essential purchases or cheaper, unbranded products, sales of personal luxury items, including bags, shoes, and clothing, are expected to receive a great success.

Bain projects that global sales of those items could decline by as much as 35% this year, with expected revenues of 180 billion to 220 billion euros (about $ 204 billion to $ 250 billion). That compares with the estimated 281 billion euros ($ 319 billion) taken last year.

Global brands have recognized the pressure. Last week, for example, LVMH ( LVMHF ) It revealed to investors that its board had met to review its pending $ 16.2 billion acquisition of Tiffany in light of the pandemic.

"Coronavirus is forcing companies to rethink almost all business models," said Roberts.

The recent increase in sales within China "is not offsetting the loss of sales of luxury brands by Chinese consumers worldwide," said D & # 39; Arpizio. "China's overall spending is much lower than last year."

Nor is the momentum of "vengeance spending" expected to last long. "We see this as a kind of temporary effect," added D & # 39; Arpizio.

What the industry really needs is tourists, from China or elsewhere, he said. "We hope that traveling will be the last driver to really return to normal. It will take many months, probably more than a year."

The way we shop has changed

To face the new reality of serving the domestic market more, companies will have to adjust their strategy and discover how to reach more local customers.

China is already giving brands a plan. Even before the outbreak, buyers were spending money closer to home, bypassing centers like Hong Kong due to the mass protests, and brands narrowing the price gap that had typically made their products cheaper elsewhere.

That pushed companies to open more stores in mainland China, collaborate with local artists, and form partnerships with Chinese players. That trend seems to be accelerating.

Burberry, for example, is working with Tencent ( TCEHY ) in a new online store in China that will launch later this year.

The approach could be applied elsewhere. Last month, Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti called the plan a "critical testing ground" that could help his teams figure out how to better serve customers in the future.

And while travel is restricted, brands may have to tailor offers in each market, according to analysts.

That's a pivot for companies, which are generally based on crisscrossing of travelers and don't always spend a lot of time creating strategies for individual countries.

"This is also a big change for stores in Europe that were really intended more for tourists: a store in Paris or a store in Milan," said D & # 39; Arpizio. Now, "growth will come from local customers."

Boutiques are here to stay

Some historic luxury brands that have generally stayed in e-commerce are also rethinking their strategies.

Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe, for example, recently started selling watches online for the first time due to the crisis, according to Roberts, the Euromonitor researcher. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

That suggests a subtle change, though some brands say the appeal of going to a store in person won't go away anytime soon.

"For me, my boutiques, I adore them as my home," said Osorio, the head of Aquazzura. "You need a physical presence because you want the end customer to appear and understand (the brand)."

Brands also see stores as an opportunity to "gain visibility," according to D & # 39; Arpizio. That is why companies will continue to invest in shops at airports, even if no one can visit them at this time, he said.

Even as the challenges mount, conventional retailing "is entrenched throughout the world of luxury," said Roberts.

She predicted that companies could eventually reduce the number of stores they operate, or the size of each store, but they will likely not withdraw entirely.

And while Osorio defended the importance of a physical store, he admitted that the coronavirus has pushed him to think about his strategy in new ways.

The executive recently set out to simplify his business, deciding that instead of taking out four collections a year, he will make just two. He also directed his team to relaunch their website to make it more mobile friendly.

"After two incredible months where I was literally thinking, 'How do I survive this?' Now it's about: 'How do I take my brand into the future?' Osorio said. "It really has been the most creative four weeks of my life."