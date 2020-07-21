Luxury homes in Australia are falling into the ocean due to coastal erosion





Residents of more than 40 houses along Wamberal Beach, located on the north central coast of Sydney, have had to evacuate in recent days as coastal erosion threatened to damage or destroy the houses.

The multi-million dollar properties sit on a cliff above the water, but the days of heavy storm surge have been consumed on land, causing the cliff face to crumble. Videos from last Friday show white waves rolling up the cliff, almost reaching the houses, leaving broken stairs and rubble in the sand as the tide recedes.

This weekend, some houses saw their patios swallowed by the water, or the porches and balconies partially collapsed. Authorities declared dozens of homes "at risk," and residents had two hours to pack their belongings and evacuate at low tide, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

It is unclear when they will be allowed to return home; Authorities cut off electricity, gas, and water to the highest-risk properties and fenced off the danger zone, as the Central Coast Council asks community members to stay away from the area.