Luxury homes in Australia are falling into the ocean due to coastal erosion

Residents of more than 40 houses along Wamberal Beach, located on the north central coast of Sydney, have had to evacuate in recent days as coastal erosion threatened to damage or destroy the houses.
The multi-million dollar properties sit on a cliff above the water, but the days of heavy storm surge have been consumed on land, causing the cliff face to crumble. Videos from last Friday show white waves rolling up the cliff, almost reaching the houses, leaving broken stairs and rubble in the sand as the tide recedes.
Meanwhile, local officials and welfare agencies are working to provide crisis accommodation to displaced residents.
But many frustrated residents say it's too little too late, and accused the local council of failing to take sufficient action to address long-standing concerns. For years, they have warned against coastal erosion accelerated by climate change and pushed for a retaining wall, especially after destructive storms in 2016.
"This is not a time to blame each other, it is a time for us to work together to offer long-term solutions for the coast, even for those who have been so terribly affected by this event," Mayor Lisa Matthews said at the launch.
But some residents took this as further evidence that the authorities absolved the responsibility.
"We cannot protect our own houses at our cost; the council wants to do nothing," said Chris Rogers, a resident who had to flee his home, according to Nine News. "We don't trust them. It's hard enough to trust someone when they've disappointed people for more than a decade."
Coasts under threat
Severe storms have devastated Wamberal Beach and the surrounding central coast multiple times since the 1970s, causing severe erosion and damage to residential property. However, it wasn't until last year that the council began preliminary investigations and designs for a boardwalk.
Climate change creates more powerful and extreme weather systems, with higher seas and damaging storms posing new threats.
Beaches are typically dynamic environments. Coasts are supposed to naturally change and change with the tide and respond to changes in sea level. But when humans develop near water, we further disrupt a beach's ability to move and stop the natural processes that allow the sand to replenish itself.
Worldwide, up to half of all sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century, according to the March study. Even by 2050, some coasts may be unrecognizable from what we see today, with 14-15% facing severe erosion.
Places like Miami Beach in the United States are transporting thousands of tons of sand to repair heavily eroded shorelines, while others have built huge levees and breakwaters in a bid to hold the precious sand in place.
But the financial and environmental costs of these projects are enormous, and scientists say that rising seas and more powerful storms, supercharged by warmer weather, will make this a losing battle.
Other countries that could see large stretches of eroded coastline are Chile, China, Russia, Mexico and Argentina.