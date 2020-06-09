Luxury hotels in Asia offering stellar deals for travelers amid coronavirus

(CNN) – As the world continues to relax closure measures, opportunities abound for the first wave of fearless travelers who are willing, and legally trained, to hit the road again.

After months of closing, it is understandable that both resorts and hotels are very interested in getting local and international businesses up and running again, meaning there are some stellar deals for longer vacations or breaks.

Whether you are planning to travel domestically or reserve credits to use when international borders reopen, here is a selection of some of the best deals on offer in Asia right now, all in USD.

Rosewood Hong Kong

The Rosewood & # 39; s Hong Kong hotel overlooks Victoria Harbor. Durston Saylor / Rosewood

With unbeatable views over Hong Kong Island and the city's famous Victoria Harbor, Rosewood Hong Kong quickly placed a marker when it opened last spring.

The ultra-luxurious property targets "wealthy explorers" and its Urban Escape package, available for booking and experimentation until the end of the year, offers guests significant savings.

That translates to $ 130 food credit, $ 100 spa credit, one-way car transfer, and $ 65 shopping coupon for the adjacent retail destination K11, even before a stay in one of its 322 elegant rooms. designed by Tony Chi.

As part of its "Commitment to Caring for the Global Health and Safety Program," post-Covid initiatives include temperature controls for all guests, intensive hygiene and safety measures, and new room protocols.

Rates start at $ 630 per room per night.

Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 3891 8888

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

Fours Seasons Resort Langkawi three bedroom villa. Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

A popular attraction for travelers thanks to its enchanting mix of beaches, sunsets, jungle and adventure, the Malaysian island of Langkawi is located in the Andaman Sea.

The Four Seasons Resort Langkawi will reopen on July 10 and offer 40% savings on its "Bed and Breakfast Rate", available until September.

A mile-long beach and rainforest walks, rock climbing, and local cooking classes are just a few ways you can reconnect with loved ones.

Following the example of other Four Seasons properties around the world, the Langkawi complex has implemented "Lead With Care", a large-scale health and safety enhancement designed with Johns Hopkins Medicine International.

Rates start at $ 340 per night.

Capella Singapore

Capella Singapore is a heritage property on Sentosa Island. Robert Reck

Capella Singapore, a 5-star resort located on the city-state Sentosa Island, made world headlines in 2018, when it was the luxuriously tropical setting for the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the President of the States. United Donald Trump.

Now, it offers a free upgrade to a spacious villa with a private plunge pool for guests booking a Premier room with sea views.

Guests who accept the offer can also enjoy a daily breakfast and a 20% discount on food and beverages at its restaurants The Knolls and Kasia.

Capella Singapore is now following Singapore's national guidelines and introducing a three-phase approach to cautiously resume activities in a safe environment.

Rates start from $ 487 per night, now through August 31, for weekday bookings Sunday through Friday.

Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui, Thailand

Cape Fahn is the first luxury resort on a private island in Koh Samui. Here is a look inside this beautiful vacation property.

A private island in the crystal clear waters of the Gulf of Thailand, just meters from the Koh Samui coast, Cape Fahn Hotel is home to just 22 private villas, all with pools.

Amid tropical greenery, the 300-square-meter villas include a spacious bedroom and separate living room, an outdoor rain shower and a free minibar that is replenished daily.

As a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Cape Fahn follows strict protocols to ensure guests' safety with details such as strictly a la carte menus and clear guidelines for social distancing in all public areas such as the beach, restaurants and spa.

A 4-night stay in a tropical pool villa costs $ 1,292, a significant discount. The reservation can be modified twice and up to five days before the scheduled arrival date for future trips until October 31, 2021 without penalty.

Cape Fahn Hotel, 24/269 Moo 5, Bophut, Koh Samui, Thailand; +66 (0) 77 602 301-2

Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Nihi Sumba is a private island resort in Indonesia. Nihi Sumba

Located a 50-minute flight from Bali, the remote Indonesian island of Nihi Sumba offers 28 villas located on 576 acres. It promises "an escape from everyday life," which now sounds more compelling than ever, especially when one of the resort's most famous activities is swimming at sunset with horses.

The island also offers famous surf breaks, ancient tribal culture, a famous spa, and plenty of wild nature to discover.

As part of its efforts to combat Covid-19, Nihi Sumba has introduced a new "Resort Standard" to create the safest environment for its guests and the community, ensuring the highest standards of health and safety.

The complex now offers a rate of $ 550 per person per night, based on double occupancy, which includes three meals a day, a minibar, a tour of the Sumba Foundation Projects, and selected maritime activities. Valid from July 1 to December 22.

Nihi Sumba, Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; +62 361 757 149

W Goa, India

W Goa & # 39; s Sea Sky Chalet. Courtesy of W Goa.

The Indian state of Goa in the Arabian Sea is known for its laid-back vibe, Portuguese colonial-era architecture, and palm-fringed beaches. The five-star W Goa is well placed to take advantage of all three.

All 160 rooms include balconies, but chances are you'd rather head to the pools, Clarins spa, or 24-hour gym 7 days a week to relax with local chicken curry and masala dosas.

As part of the increased health precautions, rooms are maintained for 24 hours after check-out before being released to guests, there is contactless check-in and reduced restaurant capacities.

Rates start at $ 150 per day per room and the "save now, stay later" package offers additional 30% discounts, including breakfast.

W Goa, Vagator Beach, Bardez, Goa, India; +91 832 671 8888

8 Silks Place Taroko, Taiwan

After an uphill walk to the top of the trail, guests at 8 Silks Place can take in the views of Taroko Gorge. Place 8 Silks

The picturesque Taroko in eastern Taiwan offers views of the mountains and the Pacific Ocean, while the Taroko Gorge has become a popular choice for visitors who want to hike its cliffs and trails.

8 Silks Place is the only five-star property within Taroko National Park and offers a two-night package that includes a buffet breakfast, dinner, shuttle service, and even a hiking backpack with a box of food included.

Guests are expected to wear masks, while both staff and guest temperature checks and social distancing measures are also performed.

The three-day / two-night Zhuilu package costs $ 315 per person for a minimum of two people.

Place 8 Silks, No.18, Tianxiang Rd, Xiulin Township, Hualien County 972, Taiwan; + 886-3-869-1155

The Fortress Resort & Spa, Galle, Sri Lanka

An aerial view of The Fortress Resort & Spa. The Fortress Resort and Spa

Sri Lanka's stunning coastline is a considerable draw for global visitors, especially in the south of the island. It is home to The Fortress Resort and Spa, a luxurious boutique beach resort whose design includes Dutch and Portuguese colonial touches as well as modern local features.

Historic Fort Galle and the city's unique attractions are just a short drive away, while whale watching and sea turtle conservation are two of the many marine diversions.

Additional precautionary measures include disinfecting and disinfecting all areas and special measures for food and beverages in the complex's restaurants.

All rooms are now offered at a 50% discount on published rates.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Landmark Mandarin Oriental is one of the best luxury hotels in the city. oriental mandarin

Another famous Hong Kong hotel, the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, offers a "reset of urban well-being" until August 31. The package is designed for lovers of well-being and relaxation, combining treatments, classes and training to leave you in top shape.

In addition to a free room upgrade, guests receive a 60-minute personal training session, the option of a 60-minute spa treatment, and up to seven fitness and yoga classes per day.

You can also relax in its acclaimed restaurants, including Amber, SOMM and PDT, where you will enjoy a 25% discount. A guaranteed early check-in at 10 a.m. and a late check-out until 4 p.m. allows you to relax in style all the time.

The hotel group's global "We Care" initiative includes greater cleanliness in all areas of the hotel, training in improved health and safety measures, and personnel using personal protective equipment.

Rates from $ 568 per night, available through August 31.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, Thailand

Pullman Phuket Arcadia is located in Naithon Beach. Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

The destination of the Thai island of Phuket lies enviably in the blue waters of the Andaman Sea, a popular draw for global visitors looking for the perfect beach getaways.

The Pullman Phuket Arcadia benefits from a location on the Naithon Beach headland and offers 277 rooms and villas with an ocean pool.

The resort now offers a three-night all-inclusive package that has flexible dates through October 2021. Guests will benefit from airport pick-up, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as two 30-minute massages at its Dhatri spa.

Improved hygiene and prevention measures are included in the Accor Group's "All Safe" label certification, for added peace of mind.

A three-night all-inclusive package costs $ 475 for two in a Deluxe Room.