Lyft provides some drivers with vehicle partitions for free, while others will have to pay

But while some drivers will receive the partitions for free, others will have to pay the cost if they want one to help protect themselves and others from the virus while driving.

In a blog post released Friday, the company said it has already started supplying the partitions to "frequent drivers" and some drivers who are part of its Express Drive car rental program in Atlanta, Denver and Baltimore.

Now Lyft said it will provide the partitions to select drivers in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and New York.

"In the next month, we will have made tens of thousands of partitions available to American drivers for free, with the goal of providing 50% travel coverage in these markets," the company said in the blog post, and He added that his goal is to partition 60,000 of his drivers in 30 regions.