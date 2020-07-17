Lyft provides some drivers with vehicle partitions for free, while others will have to pay

But while some drivers will receive the partitions for free, others will have to pay the cost if they want one to help protect themselves and others from the virus while driving.
In a blog post released Friday, the company said it has already started supplying the partitions to "frequent drivers" and some drivers who are part of its Express Drive car rental program in Atlanta, Denver and Baltimore.
Now Lyft said it will provide the partitions to select drivers in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and New York.
"In the next month, we will have made tens of thousands of partitions available to American drivers for free, with the goal of providing 50% travel coverage in these markets," the company said in the blog post, and He added that his goal is to partition 60,000 of his drivers in 30 regions.
For those not in the select group of drivers, the partitions are not yet available for purchase, but the company said it will have them in its new online store "later this summer." Lyft told CNN Business that it expects the partition to run around $ 50.
"Lyft does not make a profit on security products sold in the store," the blog reads.
According to Angie Westbrock, vice president of global operations for Lyft and head of its Covid-19 Response Task Force, the partitions were designed internally.
Lyft said drivers will be able to indicate within the app that they have installed a partition, but passengers cannot select that they only want to travel in vehicles with a partition.