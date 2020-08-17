machine-gun-kelly-only-wants-to-date-megan-fox,-‘probably-ever’

(CNN) Machine Gun Kelly is really, really off the market.

Kelly read some “Thirst Tweets” for Buzzfeed on YouTube and shot down a tweet asking if he was free to date.

“I’m locked in already right now,” he said. “No dates for me, probably ever.”

Kelly declared his admiration for Fox in July with a selfie of them together on his Instagram account, writing in the caption “waited for eternity to find you again …”