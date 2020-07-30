Machine Gun Kelly says she has & # 39; waited for eternity & # 39; for Megan Fox in an Instagram post

After weeks of speculation about their relationship, the 30-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted on Instagram a photo of him and the "Transformers" star.
In the black-and-white mirror selfie, the couple stick out their tongues while hugging each other at the waist.
The caption says: "We wait for eternity to find you again", along with red heart and knife emojis.
CNN has reached out to Machine Gun representatives Kelly and Fox for further comment.
Fox, 34, who met the musician on the set of his upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass," spoke about his connection during his first joint interview on the Lala Kent and Randall Emmett podcast "Give Them Lala … with Randall. " last week.
"I knew right away that it was what I call a soulmate," Fox said. "Instead of a soulmate, a soulmate is actually where a soul has risen to a level high enough to be able to divide into two bodies. different at the same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately, because I felt it immediately. "
The couple had a romantic relationship for the first time in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, to confirm that he and Fox had separated after 10 years of marriage.
"It's not something you consider in a marriage," said the "Beverly Hills, 90210" student on his podcast, "… with Brian Austin Green."
Green went on to say that Machine Gun Kelly seemed like a "nice, genuine guy," adding, "It is really important to me that people don't treat anyone as a villain or victim in this situation."