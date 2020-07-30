Machine Gun Kelly says she has & # 39; waited for eternity & # 39; for Megan Fox in an Instagram post





After weeks of speculation about their relationship, the 30-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted on Instagram a photo of him and the "Transformers" star.

In the black-and-white mirror selfie, the couple stick out their tongues while hugging each other at the waist.

The caption says: "We wait for eternity to find you again", along with red heart and knife emojis.

CNN has reached out to Machine Gun representatives Kelly and Fox for further comment.