Good Mourning! Machine Gun Kelly is back with a new movie and he’s just revealed how a text from Megan Fox inspired the whole project. And I screenshot it and sent it to my boy Chase [Walker] and was like, ‘We’re doing this,'” MGK recalled during an appearance on Beats 1 Radio. “This just placed me in a Good Mourning mind frame.”

The storyline of the Good Mourning

The movie is based on a true story and it’s about “a young couple who go through the Good Mourning process,” according to Kelly. He added that the film is “very personal” to him because it’s based on his own life experiences. “It was just one of those moments where I was like, ‘I have to make this movie right now,'” he added. “It was inspired by a text from Megan, but it’s Good Mourning for everyone.” “She texted me while I was already in my Vegas hotel room, simply saying, ‘Good Mourning.'” Kelly explained, “I grabbed a screenshot of it and said, ‘This is supposed to be the title of my film.'”

Names of the characters in Good Mourning

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Pete Davidson

Dove Cameron

Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly

Jenna Boyd

Whitney Cummings

Becky G

Zach Villa

Mercy Malick as Pamina

Gata

Matthew Jayson Cwern

Mod Sun

Bottara Angele as Drake’s Entourage Girl

Paris Nicole as Wife

Andrew Ortenberg as Simon(as Andrew Cory)

Michael Heidemann as Restaurant Patron

Sam Lazarus as Normal Guy

Zach Sowers as Husband

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly collaborated on a film and premiered it together

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his new movie, Good Mourning, and the inspiration behind it. The rapper reveals that a text from Megan Fox was the catalyst for the project. “I woke up one day, I had this dream and I wrote it down,” he explains. “Then I hurried to my cellphone, where I discovered Megan Fox had contacted me.” “I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is crazy.’ So the whole movie is based on that text message,” he adds. “This is about a person who is in like with two girls as well as can’t decide which one to pursue.” In the Good Mourning trailer, Megan Fox wears sultry lingerie while collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly.

Know more about the Good Mourning

The Good Mourning trailer opens with a shirtless MGK (Colson Baker) in bed with a beautiful woman. He’s then seen getting a text from Megan Fox, who plays his love interest in the film. The movie is based on a true story, and it’s about a guy who can’t choose between two girls. Megan Fox rocks sexy lingerie as she teams up with Machine Gun Kelly in the Good Mourning trailer Good Mourning is set to hit theaters. Also, the future success of Good Mourning will surely have fans talking, but for now, we’re just happy to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly working together again.

