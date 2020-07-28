MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, says he has so far given away $ 1.7 billion of his wealth

Amazon ( AMZN ) CEO Jeff Bezos last year. Scott presented an update on that effort Tuesday in a Medium post and also announced that she has changed your last name to the middle name he grew up with, after his divorce fromCEO Jeff Bezos last year.

Scott received a quarter of Bezos' shares in Amazon in the couple's divorce settlement last year, giving him a 4% stake that was worth more than $ 35 billion at the time. His net worth is currently estimated to be around $ 60 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"Like many, I saw the first half of 2020 with a mix of heartbreak and horror," Scott wrote. "What fills me with hope is the idea of ​​what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer."

The $ 1.7 billion grant was distributed among 116 organizations focused on one of the nine "areas of need," he added, including racial equity, LGBTQ + equity, functional democracy and climate change. Her organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Obama Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, RAINN, and the European Climate Foundation.