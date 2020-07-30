MacKenzie Scott: Historically, Black Universities Awarded Their Greatest Financial Gifts

MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos.
Howard University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University and Tuskegee University announced Tuesday that they had received record donations.
Howard, who received $ 40 million, Hampton, $ 30 million, and Tuskegee, $ 20 million, revealed that their donations came from Scott, the author and philanthropist who divorced Jeff Bezos from Amazon last year.
Morehouse received a "generous donation" of $ 20 million, the university said in a press release. But D. Aileen Dodd, a spokeswoman for the school, told CNN it was not the largest donation the university received.
Spelman College did not disclose the amount of the donation or whether it was the largest in its history. CNN has reached out to Spelman College for more details.
All the presidents of the schools expressed their gratitude for the donation.
"We plan to immediately use this eight-figure gift to support the components of our 5-year strategic plan to help students graduate on time, retain our talented faculty, improve our campus infrastructure, and support academic innovation and Business spirit".
Tuskegee University President Lily D. McNair said the donation came at an "opportune time" as the school is about to launch a five-year strategic planning effort.
"I began working to fulfill my promise with the belief that my life had produced two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money these systems helped me deliver and the belief that people who have experience with inequalities they are the best equipped to design solutions, "Scott wrote in his post.
In addition to the six HBCUs, other organizations Scott donated to include Black Girls CODE, RAINN, the Obama Foundation, and the European Climate Foundation.
Meanwhile, Bezos, Scott's ex-husband and the world's richest man, has previously been criticized for not contributing more of his wealth to philanthropy. You have donated billions of dollars in recent years to causes including climate change and food banks, but you have not signed the Donation Pledge.
CNN's Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.