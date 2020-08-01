MacKenzie Scott proves that living with dignity is the best revenge

Not since Jennifer Aniston has hurt a battered woman.

MacKenzie Scott, the world's fourth richest woman, announced Tuesday that she withdrew Bezos from her name and donated $ 1.7 billion to 119 nonprofits, with an emphasis on racial equality, marginalized groups and economic mobility.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who publicly left MacKenzie for his friend Lauren Sánchez, spent the week throwing $ 10 million into a Los Angeles home near the $ 165 million mansion she bought from him. David Geffen. On Friday, Amazon posted a second-quarter profit of $ 5.2 billion, the highest in its 26-year history, due to a pandemic that is otherwise devastating the economy.

Days earlier, Bezos testified before Congress at an antitrust hearing, intended to minimize Amazon's global dominance while taking an informal camera.

"Just as the world needs small businesses, it also needs big ones," said Bezos.

Such a boastful, reductionist claim, but typical of a Big Tech overlord who knows his money will buy all the lawmakers he needs to keep Amazon intact.

This is the arrogance that Bezos considers publicly acceptable. Can you imagine how it is in private? As a husband?

"I love you, alive girl", he sent a text message to Sánchez, still married, in 2018. "I will show you with my body, my lips and my eyes, very soon".

"I want to get a little drunk with you tonight," was another text message to Sanchez amid obscene selfies. "I don't fall. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh. Basically I WANT TO BE WITH YOU!

"You make me better," said another. "You are meant for me. I know it more clearly than I have known anything."

Those texts ended throughout the National Enquirer, and federal investigators told The Wall Street Journal that the sixths were leaked by none other than Sanchez's brother, who received a $ 200,000 payment from the tabloid.

For MacKenzie, these indiscretions must have struck the same blow as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's infamous W cover (and 60-page spread) playing happy families did to Aniston.

Especially since Bezos' sixths were written months before MacKenzie and Bezos celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Miami.

Imagine MacKenzie's humiliation. Imagine what you must have done to hide the worst of your four children as Bezos and Sánchez continued to fly across the country, visiting multi-million dollar homes and showing their status as Big Tech's most outrageous couple.

When MacKenzie married Bezos in 1993, he was just another computer nerd.

"I remember the first time I heard him laugh," he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in 2005. "I met him at the hedge fund where we work in New York … I would hear him laugh all day. I fell in love with his laughter.

At the time, MacKenzie was publicizing her debut novel, which took her eight years to write while raising young children. Little is known of its history, but it clearly left its ambitions so that Bezos could pursue world domination.

After Jeff had a mid-life mogul makeover in 2017 and started seeing Sánchez, a former "So You Think You Can Dance" presenter, MacKenzie said nothing.

She maintained her dignity, got a great divorce attorney, and left with more money than she will need (current value: $ 62.3 billion).

Their divorce was settled out of court, which kept the custody agreement of their three minor children secret. She signed the Donation Pledge and said Tuesday, in part:

"Like many, I saw the first half of 2020 with a mix of heartbreak and horror."

Subtext: My ex-husband benefits soullessly from this pandemic as he fires workers who are denied toilet and basic human dignity.

She also wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind that anyone's personal wealth is the product of a collective effort" – Ahem – "and of social structures that present opportunities for some people and obstacles for innumerable others".

Bezos is notoriously stingy when it comes to charitable giving, and prefers to compete with Elon Musk for colonizing space.

As Aniston infamously said about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2005, "a sensitivity chip is missing."

It's hard to think of a better description of Bezos, or a better post-divorce life waiting for MacKenzie than the one she has designed for her.