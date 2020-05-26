MacOS Catatina 10.15.5 Update Now Available with Battery Health Management, FaceTime Updates, and More

Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 on Tuesday, an update to the Mac operating system. The main feature of this update is Battery Health Management, which was revealed to developers in April. This feature adjusts the battery charge of the MacBook so that it does not reach its maximum capacity, thus extending the overall life of the battery. (Charging 100 percent lithium-based batteries can cause wear and tear, which shortens the life of the battery.)

The update also includes a new option in FaceTime to disable user zoom during FaceTime group conferences. Apple introduced this option in iOS when it released the iOS 13.5 update.

For users who own Apple's Pro Display XDR, macOS 10.15.5 has controls for adjusting the white point and brightness of the built-in display calibration.

According to the release notes, there are "bug fixes and other improvements" in the update (the company says this document contains the details of the included security updates):

Addresses an issue that can prevent Reminders from sending notifications for recurring reminders

Addresses an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen

Addresses an issue in which System Preferences would continue to display a notification badge even after installing an update

Resolves an issue where the built-in camera may not be detected when trying to use it after using a video conferencing application

Fixed an issue for Mac computers with Apple T2 security chip where internal speakers may not appear as a sound output device in sound preferences

Fix a stability issue when uploading and downloading media files from iCloud Photo Library while your Mac is asleep

Addresses a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes

Fixes an issue where the Decrease Movement Accessibility preference did not slow down animations in a FaceTime group call

How to install macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update

Before installing the update, you should make a backup of your Mac. This could come in handy in case you find the update is giving your Mac trouble and you need to restore your data.

To install the update, you need an Internet connection. Click on the Apple menu and select About this Mac. In the Overview section of the window that appears, click the Software update button. Your Mac will search for the update, and once it finds it, you can proceed. Installation will take several minutes and requires your Mac to reboot.