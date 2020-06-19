Macron meets Johnson, at a safe distance, for the anniversary of de Gaulle's war speech

Due to current social distancing measures, Macron, a man known for his firm grip and tactile nature, was unable to shake hands with anyone he met, including the Prime Minister, Prince Charles, or his wife Camilla. This led to scenes of dignitaries bowing to each other from a distance, unusual for an event such as the visit of a foreign leader.
Their official reason for meeting was to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle's transmission from London to occupied France during World War II. The BBC radio address, known as L & # 39; Appel, was a key moment in the French resistance to the Nazi occupation.
"The British monarchy became the refuge of the French Republic" when de Gaulle was exiled from France, and Winston Churchill treated him as "the legitimate minister of France, the true ambassador of French values," Macron said Thursday.
Nodding at the impact of de Gaulle's speech, Macron said the United Kingdom had given France "its first weapon: a BBC microphone."
Macron marked the anniversary by awarding the Legion of Honor, France's highest order of merit, to the City of London for providing refuge to De Gaulle during the war. Prince Charles accepted the honor on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and on behalf of London.
The French president was not subjected to the UK's 14-day quarantine for people traveling to the country, due to rules allowing for diplomatic exemption.
During a meeting in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street, the two leaders discussed the pandemic and a number of other ongoing situations, a Johnson spokesman said.
"In the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the EU, the Prime Minister welcomed the agreement to intensify the talks in July and stressed that the United Kingdom does not think it makes sense that there will be prolonged negotiations until the autumn," the spokesperson said.
In Libya, the two leaders "agreed on the need for a UN-led political process that brings all parties together to end the conflict."
Johnson and Macron also "agreed to continue working closely on other international issues, including the proposed Chinese national security law in Hong Kong, which would be a violation of the Joint Declaration, and to achieve a two-state solution in the Middle Peace Process East, "added the spokesman.
After their meeting, Macron and Johnson saw artifacts from De Gaulle's time in London, including gifts he gave to Winston Churchill and Lady Churchill to thank them for their support in 1940.
The leaders then saw an overpass of French and British planes, hours after British planes flew over Paris to commemorate the anniversary.