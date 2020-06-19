Macron meets Johnson, at a safe distance, for the anniversary of de Gaulle's war speech





Due to current social distancing measures, Macron, a man known for his firm grip and tactile nature, was unable to shake hands with anyone he met, including the Prime Minister, Prince Charles, or his wife Camilla. This led to scenes of dignitaries bowing to each other from a distance, unusual for an event such as the visit of a foreign leader.

Their official reason for meeting was to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle's transmission from London to occupied France during World War II. The BBC radio address, known as L & # 39; Appel, was a key moment in the French resistance to the Nazi occupation.

"The British monarchy became the refuge of the French Republic" when de Gaulle was exiled from France, and Winston Churchill treated him as "the legitimate minister of France, the true ambassador of French values," Macron said Thursday.

Nodding at the impact of de Gaulle's speech, Macron said the United Kingdom had given France "its first weapon: a BBC microphone."