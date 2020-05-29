MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Ampere HyperCube Wireless Charging Station

For this week's draw, we've partnered with Ampere to offer MacRumors Readers have a chance to win a HyperCube Wireless Charging Station, which is a clever cube-shaped wireless charger that has over 13 built-in smart features.



The HyperCube, priced at $ 160, is designed to be an all-in-one bedding and sleeping aid solution.



It has three Qi-based wireless charging surfaces that can be used to charge smartphones, AirPods and AirPods Pro, plus there's an LED panel on the back that can be used as a reading light or ambient light, with customizable color and brightness.



The HyperCube also supports sound with its built-in speaker, and can reproduce one of several different sleep noises as you fall asleep, including the sounds of the forest, the sounds of the rain, and the sounds of the ocean.



As the name suggests, the standard use shape is a cube, but with the included hinge design, it can be folded down and offer a flat charging surface, or it can be folded into a two-inch stack to make it more portable for travel. .



All three wireless charging surfaces are 10W, so HyperCube can charge iPhones at their maximum charging speed, and there's an additional 18W USB-C port to plug in an Apple Watch, iPad, or other iPhone charging disc .



There is a built-in clock and an option to set a light and sound based alarm for mornings. HyperCube supports a gradual increase in sound, light, or both for a peaceful wake-up routine.

Ampere sells some optional plug-ins for HyperCube, including a 20,800 mAh power bank ($ 70) and a Made for ‌iPhone‌ ‌Apple Watch‌ charger ($ 50).



The contest will run from today (May 29) at 11:00 a.m., Pacific time, until 11:00 a.m., Pacific time, on June 5. Winners will be chosen at random on June 5 and will be contacted by email. Winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before choosing new winners.