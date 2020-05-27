Macworld June Digital Magazine: iPhone SE Review; exclusive guide to Apple TV +

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other information about all things Apple. But staying on top of that flood of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: Macworld digital magazine.

Exclusive content in the June issue.

This month, read Macworld's review of the new iPhone SE. It is everything you need (and nothing else). We also have content you won't find anywhere else – our ultimate 15-page guide to Apple TV +. We also reviewed the MacBook Air 2020. Find out why this year's model has so much more value.

Also in this month's edition:

• MacUser: Apple's first ARM Mac could arrive in 2021 and it could be surprisingly fast. Also, should MacBooks have USB-A ports?

• MacUser Reviews: Airo Antivirus, VPNCity

• Central iOS: Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard – The Big Truth Plus, learn how to use a mouse with your iPad or iPhone

• IOS Central reviews: Iconfactory Tot, Fantastical 3

• Working mac: Connect that old Apple screen to a new Mac to give it a new life. Plus, learn how to change the language and region your Mac uses

• Play list: Would Apple really be crazy enough to kill the Beats brand?

• Mac 911: How to use iCloud aliases to send and receive emails, and how to restore the correct dates for images in Photos

Read your problems on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link Click the icon in the upper right corner (a box with an arrow). Users of existing applications should click "Already have an account?" Below the registration form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine application credentials. From there, you will have access to all the issues that are part of your subscription.

Take notes

See the receptive view on our platform. While you're in trouble, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To return to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You will need your subscription email and password to access your issues on the new platform. If you have not created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for Macworld digital edition

While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the & # 39; Account & # 39; icon In the bottom right. top left menu> My account.

If you are a print or digital subscriber: Tap the & # 39; Sign in & # 39; option. Tap the & # 39; Register & # 39; button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password in a safe place. Touch the & # 39; Continue & # 39; button. Go to the & # 39; Library & # 39; tab. Enjoy!

If you have subscribed from the app (in-app purchase): Tap "Restore purchases". Tap "Restore". Go to the & # 39; Library & # 39; tab. Download your previous purchases Enjoy!



From a desktop computer, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

If you need help, please email us at subhelp@macworld.com, and we will be happy to assist you.

Update to the latest version of our application on the App Store.

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital kiosks such as Apple News +, Google Play, Kindle, and Nook.