Madagascar Minister fired more than $ 2 million in lollipop plan

An education minister in one of the world's poorest countries has been fired after a Cockamamie plan to order $ 2 million in lollipops for schoolchildren.

Rijasoa Andriamanana, Madagascar's minister of education, had ordered the candies to help mask the "bitter" taste of an unproven herbal remedy for the coronavirus, according to the BBC. The plan was canceled and started after objections from Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina is promoting the unproven tonic, called Covid-Organics, as a coronavirus cure in the country that has 1,000 cases of the virus and seven COVID-related deaths.

Despite presidential approval, the Madagascar National Medical Academy has questioned the artemisia-based tonic, arguing that it could harm people who take it.

President Rajoelina claims that criticism of the drink by Western institutions is based on racism, and told the French news station France 24: “If it were a European country that really had discovered this remedy, would there be as much doubt? I do not think so."

According to the World Bank, Madagascar is among the poorest countries in the world with 75% of the population living on less than $ 1.90 per day.