Washington's nickname: not in the game.

Electronic Arts, creator of the famous Madden NFL video game franchise, will remove the name "Redskins" and the Madden 21 team logo. Although the game, which will be released on August 25, will have the name and logo on the purchase. Because the discs are already in production, a patch will remove them once the game is connected to the internet. On Monday, the Washington franchise announced that it would withdraw its nickname and logo once it has a new name.

"We are pleased to see Washington's decision to change the name and visual identity of its team," an EA representative said in a statement to Kotaku. "We are working quickly to update Madden NFL 21 to introduce a generic Washington team, while we wait for the last word on the updated team name and logo design."

EA Sports says it will remove all references to the name and logo in the game, including audio mentions, stadium art, and fan clothing.

Three days after announcing the name change, 15 former Washington employees made sexual harassment allegations against employees of the NFL team in an explosive report by the Washington Post.