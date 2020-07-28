Madeleine McCann: German police search for garden near Hannover

Officers are searching a garden area near the city, Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the state attorney in Braunschweig, told CNN on Tuesday.
McCann disappeared in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal with his family. He was three years old at the time of his disappearance.
The long-standing mystery of what happened to the missing child has captivated people around the world.
In June, prosecutors in Braunschweig told CNN that they had evidence that a man jailed for an unrelated crime had killed McCann, but not enough to charge the suspect in court.
That development came after police found a possible link between McCann's disappearance and that of a five-year-old girl named Inga in Germany in 2015.
It was the first breakthrough after years of little progress.
The suspect had lived in the Portuguese Algarve region between 1995 and 2007, and also resided in a house in Praia da Luz, the resort town from which McCann disappeared, prosecutors said.
Portuguese authorities are continuing to investigate McCann's disappearance, making searches of three wells near where the boy disappeared on July 9, according to witnesses.
A local law enforcement source confirmed to CNN earlier this month that the searches were related to the McCann investigation, but to the best of the source's knowledge, no new information was discovered.
McCann's parents thanked the "police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine," in a statement sent to CNN in early June.
"All we have always wanted is to find her, discover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome, we need to know that we need to find peace." they said.