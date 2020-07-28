Madeleine McCann: German police search for garden near Hannover





Officers are searching a garden area near the city, Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the state attorney in Braunschweig, told CNN on Tuesday.

McCann disappeared in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal with his family. He was three years old at the time of his disappearance.

The long-standing mystery of what happened to the missing child has captivated people around the world.

In June, prosecutors in Braunschweig told CNN that they had evidence that a man jailed for an unrelated crime had killed McCann, but not enough to charge the suspect in court.