Madeleine McCann suspect was extradited from Portugal – twice

The German suspect in the missing girl case Madeleine McCann was extradited twice from Portugal for sex crimes against children, but the Portuguese authorities never linked him to her disappearance, according to a report.

Christian Brueckner, 43, who lived in southern Portugal, was sent back to Germany in 1999 after spending four years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Brueckner was extradited again to his home country in 2017 to serve a 15-month prison sentence for the sexual abuse of another child and for possessing child pornography.

That same year, he was arrested for exposing himself to a playground near Praia da Luz, the Portuguese complex where the British boy disappeared in 2007, the Daily Mail reported.

"It may be hard to believe, but it is true," a broadcaster for the Portuguese network RTP said last week. "The suspect in the murder of Madeleine McCann was extradited twice from Portugal to Germany for sex crimes against children, but was never investigated for her disappearance from Praia da Luz."