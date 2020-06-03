Madeleine McCann's investigation leads UK police to new suspect

The new suspect is a German man currently imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter, the UK metropolitan police force said.

The force did not identify the man, but described him as a 43-year-old white man. He lived periodically in the Algarve region, in southern Portugal, between 1995 and 2007, when McCann disappeared.

"It is connected to the Praia da Luz area and the surrounding regions, and spent some brief periods in Germany," the police statement said.

"It has been over 13 years since Madeleine disappeared and none of us can imagine what it must be like for her family, without knowing what happened or where she is."

"After the tenth anniversary, the Met received information about a German man who was known to have been in and around Praia da Luz. We have been working with colleagues in Germany and Portugal and this man is suspected of Madeleine's disappearance." Chief Detective Inspector Mark Cranwell said in a statement Wednesday.

Police also revealed details of two cars linked to the suspect at the time of Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

"The first vehicle is a distinctive VW T3 Westfalia motorhome. It is a model from the early 1980s, with two tone markings, a white upper body and a yellow skirt. It had a Portuguese registration plate," said the release.

"The suspect had access to this van from at least April 2007 until sometime after May 2007. It was used in the vicinity of Praia da Luz."

"The second vehicle is a 1993 British Jaguar, model XJR 6, with German registration and registered in Germany," adds the state.

"This car is believed to have been in and around Praia da Luz in 2006 and 2007. The car was originally registered in the suspect's name. On May 4, 2007, the day after Madeleine's disappearance, the car was searched again in someone else in Germany. "

Detectives asked the public to submit any information about the vehicles and about two mobile phone numbers, one of which is believed to have been used by the suspect on the day of Madeleine's disappearance.

There is a £ 20,000 (approximately $ 25,000) police reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

This is a breaking story, more to follow …