Madeline Swegle has become the first black female tactical aircraft pilot in the U.S. Navy.





"BZ to Lt. J.G. Madeline Swegle in completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator program," the Chief Naval Air Training wrote on Facebook on Thursday, using the abbreviation BZ for Bravo Zulu, which means "well done."

"Swegle is the first known black female TACAIR pilot in the US Navy and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month," the publication continued.

His completion of the tactical air training program paves the way for him to fly fighter jets such as the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet, the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, or the EA-18G Growler, according to the Navy Times.

Rear Admiral Paula Dunn, vice chief of information for the Navy, also congratulated Swegle on tweeting , "Very proud of LTJG Swegle. Go kick your ass."

Public figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren and tennis legend Billie Jean King He also intervened with their support. "Congratulations LTJG Swegle! You make @USNavy and our country stronger," Warren tweeted. Swegle's historic achievement comes almost 110 years after the start of naval aviation when a plane, flown by Eugene Burton Ely, took off from the USS Birmingham cruise ship anchored in Chesapeake Bay on November 14, 1910, according to the official blog of the army. In 1974 Rosemary Mariner became the first woman in the Navy to fly a tactical aircraft. And in the 1980s, Brenda Robinson was the first African-American woman to earn her golden wings and become a Navy flight instructor, evaluator, and VIP transportation pilot, according to the nonprofit organization Women in Aviation International. The Navy has been criticized for the lack of diversity in its aviation programs. A 2018 investigation by Military.com found that black pilots were rare in service, especially in combat units. Only 1.9% of all pilots assigned to the F / A-18 Hornet, EA-18 Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound were black. Of 1,404 Hornet pilots, only 33 were female and 26 were black. On June 30, the Navy announced that it created a special workforce called "Task Force One Navy" to address the issues of "racism, sexism, and other destructive prejudices and their impact on naval readiness." "As a navy, uniform and civilian, active and reserve, we cannot tolerate discrimination or racism of any kind. We must work to identify and eliminate individual and systemic racism within our force," said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday. in a statement at the time.





