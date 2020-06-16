Madison Beer apologizes for saying 'romanticizes' the controversial novel ‘Lolita’: ‘I was wrong’

Madison Beer found herself in hot water after "romanticizing" the controversial 1955 novel "Lolita."

The hashtag #MadisonBeerIsOverParty began appearing on Twitter Monday night after the singer said it was one of her "favorite" books and admitted she "romanticized" it during an Instagram Live session, HollywoodLife.com reported Tuesday.

"Definitely yes," the 21-year-old told a fan on social media, the outlet reported. "But we are not going to talk about it."

"Lolita", written by Vladimir Nabokov, focuses on a middle-aged man named Humbert Humbert and his obsession with a 12-year-old girl named Dolores Haze or "Lolita". Humbert gets to marry Lolita's mother only to get closer to the boy.

"Lolita" received Hollywood treatment in a 1962 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and then again in 1997 with Adrian Lyne adapting the shocking story.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the "Good in Goodbye" singer wrote: "I said I idealize it because it's a taboo relationship for me, not age," Newsweek reported.

"This is how it reads to me. The film has a very different vision and I just liked the story," Beer continued. I would never tolerate pedophilia at all … it is a false story and a made-up book. "

Newsweek shared that Beer attempted to further clarify his stance on the fictional story.

"I have also said that I idealize Hannibal Lector, who plays a murderer in a movie," he said, referring to Dr. Hannibal Lecter. "He's a character from a movie and that's not real. I don't romanticize KILLERS in real life. It's a made-up fake thing."

According to HollywoodLife.com, Beer also said in a now-deleted tweet that readers will always have their own version of any book, including "Lolita."

"People have their own interpretations of the book," he wrote, as quoted by the media. "I didn't write it. I just like it and I don't see it the way others would. I've always known it's a controversial book. But I've always said it's my favorite. Because I like that story. I like dark stories. . I always have."

After enduring a backlash on social media, Beer apologized for his comments on Twitter.

"I love you guys and I'm sorry," he wrote. “I do wrong and I would never tolerate innaproproate (sic) relationships of any kind. I am sincerely sorry for what it looks like. Let me clarify, I don't. Have a good night."

When a user urged Beer that he should "think even more" before speaking because of his platform, Beer replied, "Yes, I have to take other people's experiences into account and I sincerely apologize. I never wanted to hurt anyone."