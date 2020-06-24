Madison Cawthorn: Newcomer politician beats Trump election in North Carolina Republican Congress primary







Madison Cawthorn will beat Lynda Bennett, a surprising surprise in the race for the Republican nomination in the state's 11th Congressional District.

Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, is a "constitutional conservative" who is "committed to upholding the values ​​of faith, family, and freedom that have made America great," according to his website.

He is the owner of a real estate investment company and a motivating speaker.

Cawthorn will turn 25 in August, the constitutionally required age to serve in the House. If elected in November, he would become the youngest member of Congress, a title currently held by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is 30 years old.

"Tonight, voters in District 11 of North Carolina said they are ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington. They transformed our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement," Cawthorn said in a statement Tuesday night. . "While the far left is setting our cities on fire, we are raising the light of freedom. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden may not be able to control where the Democrats are going, but together we can do it." Bennett has yet to yield in the race, and his campaign did not return messages left by CNN on Tuesday night. The president had sent two tweets in support of Bennett earlier this month, something he heavily promoted on his campaign website. "Please let this serve as my full and complete endorsement from a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC. She is strong on Crime, Borders, Armed Forces, our Great Veterinarians, and 2A." Trump wrote on June 4. "She will be a great help to me in DC. EARLY VOTING BEGINS TODAY. We need Lynda Bennett! # NC11" Last week Trump tweeted , "We need Lynda to help Drain the swamp! VOTE EARLY!" And in a robocall to North Carolina voters tweeted by Bennett, Trump declares, "North Carolina, there is a great election on Tuesday and I need your help to elect Lynda Bennett for Congress." Cawthorn, however, declared Tuesday night, "support for our great president" and said he does not believe "this election was a referendum on the influence of the president." "The people of western North Carolina are wise and demanding. You looked at both candidates and simply made the decision that you believed was best for our district. I look forward to fighting alongside our president after being elected in November," said Cawthorn. And while Meadows had also endorsed Bennett, Cawthorn says on his website that Meadows nominated him for the US Naval Academy. USA In 2014. However, the plan was derailed after the car accident left Cawthorn in a wheelchair. "Madison's terrible experience built his faith, made him a fighter, helped him to appreciate every day and inspired him to help everyone he meets to overcome any adversity they face in their daily lives," says his website. Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican Party of North Carolina, congratulated Cawthorn on Tuesday night's victory. "Mr. Cawthorn ran a fantastic campaign during the primary and second round, and we are absolutely confident that next January, he will be sworn in to represent District 11 in the House of Representatives," Whatley said. "He will be a great fighter for the Smoky Mountain families and will always put America first." This story has been updated with additional information on Tuesday night.





