Madison protests: toppled statues and state senator in ambulance

Devonere Johnson, a black man, was arrested Tuesday after being seen on video with a bat and moving in and out of a restaurant while speaking into a megaphone, police said in an incident report. He escaped from the patrol car before being boarded, according to the report.

He was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape.

On Tuesday, people were marching frustrated through downtown Madison after Johnson's arrest, according to CNN affiliate WKOW.

Protests have spread across the country since George Floyd's death in police custody, and some resulted in the destruction of Confederate statues by cities and protesters alike. But boiled by frustrations in Madison led to the fall of monuments unrelated to the Confederacy.