Madonna discovers everything in a new mirror selfie while leaning on a crutch: & # 39; Everyone has a crutch & # 39;

Madonna is showing some skin, taking social media to post a topless photo of herself.

The 61-year-old singer posed in front of a mirror in her bathroom wearing only a bucket hat, black underwear, and beaded bracelets. Her arms covered her breasts as she leaned on a crutch.

"Everyone has a crutch …" captioned the photo Monday.

In March Madonna revealed that she had fallen on stage in Paris and landed on her coccyx "when a chair was literally pulled out from under me by mistake."

"I was on the show last night but only because I hate to disappoint," he explained at the time. "However, today I can even see that this broken doll held together with duct tape and glue needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so that she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece."

The "Like a Prayer" singer has been dealing with some health issues that forced her to cancel several of her shows on the "Madame X" tour.

"I deeply regret having to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27 in London," Madonna wrote at the time. “Under the guidance of the doctors, I have been told to rest for a few days. As everyone knows, I have injuries that have affected me since the start of the tour, but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. "

And then the coronavirus pandemic hit, banning all social gatherings and events.

Madonna revealed that she tested positive for antibodies against the coronavirus. Later she clarified that "she is not currently ill" but that she was ill during her tour in Paris.

"I am grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to find the cure for Covid -19! And just to set the record straight for people who would rather believe in tabloid headlines than do their own research into the nature of this virus. I'm not currently sick, "she said in May.

Madonna added: "When the result is positive for the antibodies, it means that you HAD the virus that I clearly did when I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris more than 7 weeks ago along with many other artists on my show, but in time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. I hope that clears things up for train jumpers! Knowledge is power! "