Madrid defeats Alavés 2-0 for the eighth consecutive victory in the march of the title

Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid move one step closer to dethroning Barcelona from Lionel Messi on Friday.

Benzema scored one goal and established another to lead Madrid to beat Alavés 2-0 and restore a four-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish league with only three rounds remaining.

Benzema scored a penalty in the 11th minute and helped Marco Asensio in the 50th to secure an eighth consecutive victory since La Liga resumed play after stopping for three months due to the pandemic. Benzema has four goals during the winning streak and provided excellent assistance for Casemiro to score a 1-0 victory at Espanyol three rounds ago.

Madrid will end the season with matches against Granada, Villarreal and Leganés.

Barcelona has matches against Valladolid, Osasuna and Alavés before the competition ends on July 19.

Madrid maintains the tiebreaker in the goals face to face if they end up level in points.

Still, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane declined to say that the league was something Madrid should lose.

"Anything can happen until this is over," said Zidane. "It is a good result and how we have three left."

NEW DEFENSE

Zidane had to experiment on defense with Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal serving suspensions and Marcelo and Nacho Fernández injured.

While the left side was retained by seasoned Raphael Varane and sometimes starter Ferland Mendy, the right side went to Éder Militão in his ninth league start and Lucas Vázquez, a forward.

The new defense maintained a fifth consecutive clean sheet for Madrid.

Vazquez's inexperience in defense showed three minutes after the game when Edgar Méndez passed him and sent a cross to the second post, where Joselu Sanmartín directed the ball out of the bar. Casemiro then had to block a Lucas Pérez rebound follow-up header.

"We deserved to have scored that goal early," said Alavés' new coach, Juan Muñiz. "You can't miss out on those kinds of opportunities and you still have a good chance of taking the game." (Against Madrid) you have to take advantage of the few opportunities you have ”.

Mendy, who can play more after Marcelo was sidelined with a muscle injury the previous Friday, scored Madrid's first goal. He broke into the area and was tripped by Ximo Navarro in a clumsy tackle attempt. With Ramos, the usual Madrid penalist, unavailable, Benzema converted. His 18th goal in the season's league is only surpassed by Messi's 22.

Alavés tried to join Oliver Burke. The Scottish striker was saved from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 27th. Minutes later, he passed alongside Vázquez and Militão, only to see Sanmartín scratch his dangerous pass back to the center of the area.

Madrid took full control just after halftime when Benzema broke Alavés' offside trap to catch Rodrygo's pass. Benzema attracted Alavés goalkeeper Roberto Jiménez and fired Asensio to take advantage of the open net. A video review had to overturn the initial decision that Benzema was offside.

Alavés was playing his first game with Muñiz, who replaced Asier Garitano after the team lost five in a row. The new defeat left the Basque club three points above the relegation zone.

The match was played without fans at the smallest Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Madrid, while the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is undergoing renovation.

GRANADA WINS

Domingos Duarte scored the winning goal after preparing Granada's first game in a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad, keeping alive his team's chances of qualifying for the Europa League.

Granada was level on points with Valencia, and one point behind Sociedad. All three are in contention with Getafe and Villarreal for a place in the Europa League.

Granada receives Madrid on Monday.